Budri and Belgian designer Maarten De Ceulaer: “Pantheon“ collection of 4 tables inspired by the flooring in the ancient basilica in Rome

The way the inlays are inserted into the tabletops is an homage to the mastery of Italian marble craftsmen

The flooring in the Pantheon in Rome provided the inspiration and name for the new collection from Italian company Budri. Belgian designer Maarten De Ceulaer created the tops for the 4 tables of different sizes and heights based on this model: they bear inlays of colored marble and these have simple geometric shapes.

But since tables also need legs, the designer came up with an unusual idea for them: they are designed with their circle on the bottom like the inlay in the top above. Since their legs give the shape of cones, the piece of furniture looks light, almost weightless and seems to float.

So much for the simple, which already conceals great skill. But when we took a closer look at the pieces of furniture, we were almost speechless: on some of the panels, the inlay extends all the way to the edge! To make this possible for an object for everyday use requires special stone expertise.

Finally, the choice of marble types: here the mastery of Budri comes into play once again. Their experts have been discovering color in stone as their special playing field for quite a while.

The company writes itself in its press release: “Budri has once again paid tribute to Italian architecture with the aim of bringing a fragment of Italian history, passion and craftsmanship to an interior. “

Budri

Maarten De Ceulaer

Fotos / Renderings: Budri

(11.06.2021, USA: 06.11.2021)