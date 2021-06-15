Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone

A gabion with the number 1833 is one of the stops in the Battery Point Sculpture Trail in the city of Hobart, Australia. It is an easy stroll linking 9 numerical sculptures giving an introduction to Hobart’s history: each one represents a weight, measure, time, quantity, date or distance linked to a story about that place.

The next issue of the Cachoeiro Stone Fair in Brazil’s state of Espírito Santo was postponed to 2022, August 23 – 26. A direct link can be found in our fairs‘ calendar.

Coverings fair (July 07 – 09, 2021, Orlando, FL) announced a lineup of informative sessions, some offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

New World Wealth market researchers have released their W10 Report, which provides a comprehensive review of the 10 wealthiest countries in the world by total wealth held. As part of the report, the top 10 business leaders in worldwide history have also been reviewed.

A sandstone border stele dating back to the 26th dynasty was discovered near the Suez canal and brought to the Museum of Antiquities in Ismailia.

The Australian government has started a program worth AU$ 6 million (US$4.66 m) for research on Silicosis, Stoneupdate reports (1, 2).

The Louvre has 75% of its collections in online access.

Video of the month: Milan Ingegneria engineering company describes its winning concept for the Colosseum‘s floor restoration. The idea is to preserve the archaeological features and at the same time make it possible to experience the old theater machinery (1, 2).

