Villa in Tuscany: for each of the 6 bathrooms a different stone with a different finish

The architects who carried out the natural stonework are from Studio Zeno Pucci, Laperla Marmi

The client’s wish was to make each of the 6 bathrooms in a villa in Tuscany “unique and exclusive“. The architects of Studio Zeno Pucci, together with the company Laperla Marmi, decided to use different types of natural stone with different finishes.

By the way, the villa is home to a young family with 2 children.

The client also wanted the stairs to be made of natural stone. Here it was a matter of finding a variety that was in harmony with the wall paneling.

Laperla Marmi was founded in 1967 and since then has been dedicated to indoor and outdoor design with carefully selected and processed natural stone varieties, according to its webpage. The company is located in the Valle del Chiampo, a center of stone quarrying and processing on the edge of the Alps not far from Verona.

(21.06.2021, USA: 06.21.2021)