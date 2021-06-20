Villa in Tuscany: for each of the 6 bathrooms a different stone with a different finish

The material is Rosso Lepanto with Elegant finish for the walls and the monolithic sink.

The architects who carried out the natural stonework are from Studio Zeno Pucci, Laperla Marmi

The client’s wish was to make each of the 6 bathrooms in a villa in Tuscany “unique and exclusive“. The architects of Studio Zeno Pucci, together with the company Laperla Marmi, decided to use different types of natural stone with different finishes.

By the way, the villa is home to a young family with 2 children.

The main material is Ariston white marble (Elegant finish) for the walls, the floor, and the top.Bianco Carrara was chosen for this bathroom, used to cover the floor (Elegant finish), the walls and shower tray (Nilo finish).

The client also wanted the stairs to be made of natural stone. Here it was a matter of finding a variety that was in harmony with the wall paneling.

Laperla Marmi was founded in 1967 and since then has been dedicated to indoor and outdoor design with carefully selected and processed natural stone varieties, according to its webpage. The company is located in the Valle del Chiampo, a center of stone quarrying and processing on the edge of the Alps not far from Verona.

Studio Zeno Pucci architects

Laperla Marmi

Fotos: Laperla

The wall covering of this bathroom was created by playing with two finishes, Elegant and Danubio, on the same material, Moka, to create a "stripes effect". The shower tray and the bathroom top have an Elegant finish to create a contrast with the walls.The entire bathroom was covered in Moka (walls, wall and, shower tray with Danubio finish; floor in Elegant finish).White Carrara marble was chosen for this environment. For the walls, we opted for the tiles with a diamond effect, while for the floor, the walls, and the shower tray it is the Elegant finish.

