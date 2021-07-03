India Stonemart postponed to February 17 – 20, 2022, taking place as usual at the Concention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur, Rajasthan

FICCI, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, has sent us the following information:

We would like to inform you that due to Covid-19 pandemic we have again postponed INDIA STONEMART 2021 from November 2021 to February 2022.

The event will be called India Stonemart 2022 instead of India Stonemart 2021 since it would happen in year 2022.

The new schedule/details for the exhibition is as follows:

Event Name: INDIA STONEMART 2022

Dates: February 17 – 20, 2022

Place: Convention Centre (JECC), Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Web: www.stonemart-india.in