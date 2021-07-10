Natural Stone Institute Completes 37th Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

In our NSI-channel, we publish the following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute has provided natural stone and fabrication services for its 37th home with the Gary Sinise Foundation through its R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program. The Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program builds 100% mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. Natural stone and fabrication for U.S. Army Captain Juan Guerrero and his family in Texas were provided by Triton Stone Group, Coldspring, True Blue Surfaces, and Quality Stone Company.

Juan immigrated to the United States with his family from Lima, Peru in 1986. He joined the Armed Forces shortly after graduating from high school. During the Gulf War in 1990, Guerrero deployed to Saudi Arabia with B Company 1/3, 3rd Marine Regiment, known as the “Lava Dogs,” based at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii. Years later on July 26, 2007, Guerrero, who at the time had 350 missions under his belt, was driving back from a mission with his convoy when an explosively formed penetrator (EFP), the single-most lethal weapon American forces faced in Iraq, struck his vehicle. The EFP detonated approximately 25 feet ahead of his vehicle, whose fragments penetrated the bottom of his door, striking his right calf. He broke his tibia and fractured his left ankle and the skin and muscle surrounding it. His lower legs were severely injured.

In June 2014 Juan developed a rare form of skin cancer on his left heel, which resulted in his left leg being amputated below the knee two years later. He is now a double amputee below the knees and is cancer-free.

