Winners announced of the 15th Cosentino Design Challenge meant to promote the Spanish group’s engineered stones among young architects and designers

The contest in cooperation with 32 schools and/or universities had 309 entries from European, American and Asian students

309 proposals were submitted for the 15th edition of the Cosentino Design Challenge (CDC), 196 in the Architecture category and 113 in Design, submitted by European, American and Asian students.

Six projects, three in the Architecture category and three in Design, have won and will be awarded 1,000 € each. In addition to this, each category has three runners-up, which will be awarded a diploma.

The CDC is a research and development challenge aimed at future architecture and design professionals all over the world. It is a unique opportunity that connects students to Cosentino’s Engineered Stones Dekton, Silestone and Sensa. “After all, both architecture and design are closely related to the Spanish multinational and its activities on five continents,“ as said in a press release.

Architecture Category. Theme “Kitchens with soul – new visions for everyday spaces”

Winning projects:

• ON THE ROCK by Manon Capel (ESAM Design).

• Culinary spot of light by Maria Nicolina Dobras (UNIZAR).

• The Golden Hour by Robin Kavalirek (Berlin International – University of Applied Sciences).

Three runners-up:

• LED- Let´s Eat and Dance by Marina Tovar Fukuoka (ESNE).

• Camping Cosentino by Marina Domingo (ETSAM).

• Oblique by Luis Mínguez González (ETSAM).



Design Category. Theme “Cosentino… material and sensations”

Three winning projects:

• Hotel lobby by Ignacio Rivera (ETSAM).

• Meraki by Clara Molina Soria, Diego Cuenca Piqueras, Elías Amorós Quiles, Estefanía Henao Tabares, Raquel Miralles del Rincón (EASDA).

• Eternal, memorial stone by Carmen Amigo Vega, Víctor González Castellanos, Celia Hernández Feijóo (Escuela de Ingenierías Industriales (EII), Universidad de Valladolid (UVa).

Three runners up:

• INMANENTE by Pablo Pérez García, Marina Peña Varona, Rubén Quevedo Martínez (Universidad de Valladolid (UVa).

• The Sound of Self-Care by Daniel Calopino Madariaga (Artediez).

• Collision by Irene Martínez Llorca, Isabel Santos Campo, Marina Gutiérrez García (Universidad de Valladolid (UVa))

Cosentino Design Challenge 15 has counted on the collaboration and support of 32 schools and/or universities, some of which have included the contest in their academic calendar. Furthermore, Experimenta magazine is a media partner of the CDC.

15th Cosentino Design Challenge

Photos: Cosentino

(02.08.2021, USA: 08.02.2021)