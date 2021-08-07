New in our Stone Finder: travertine CREMA ANTARES from Levantina with an intense and special yellow and small natural cavities

Name: Crema Antares
Stone type: travertine
Color: Creamy yellow
Quarry location: Murcia, Spain
Peculiarities of the stone: Crema Antares stands out thanks to its intense and special color. As the name suggests, it boasts a lovely cream hue with a distinct yellowish tinge that makes it a unique and unmistakable material. The small natural cavities displayed by its elegant surface contribute to making it even more special.
Use: exterior and interior cladding, interior flooring. The stone creates an exclusive air that personalizes spaces and is perfect for classic drawing rooms and stately bathrooms.
Finishes: honed, aged
Company: Levantina Group
Contact: Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España
Tel: +34 965 60 91 84
Photos: Levantina