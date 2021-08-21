The next Stone+tec 2022 trade fair will be held on 4 days from June 22 to 25, 2022 (Wednesday to Saturday) at the exhibition center in Nuremberg

The new organizer AFAG Messen und Ausstellungen GmbH has slightly changed the logo but wants to keep the concept

The next Stone+tec will be held in 2022 from June 22 to 25 (Wednesday to Saturday) at the exhibition center in Nuremberg, Germany. This was announced by the new organizer, AFAG Messen und Ausstellungen GmbH, which recently took over the show from NürnbergMesse. Thus, after 4 years, there is again the traditional meeting place for the natural stone sector from Germany and neighboring European countries.

The logo has been slightly modified graphically. Its straight edges are probably intended to express determination. Instead of bold red color with a purple tint as before, there is now a black and a gray tone and a beige. The font is the old one.

The press release states: “Stone+tec presents current trends and new developments, such as materials that expand the natural stone market. In addition, the topic of sustainability will be highlighted, which is evident in the industry in that the use of local materials is in vogue, such as sandstone, limestone, or granite. The trade fair program will be supplemented and rounded off by panel discussions, a comprehensive new congress program that invites visitors to learn and enjoy professional exchanges, as well as specialist areas.“

Conceptual sponsors are the German Natural Stone Association (DNV) and the Federal Guild Association of the German Stonemasonry and Stone Sculpture Trade (BIV).

In 2022, the DNV, together with the Association of German Architects (BDA), will present the German Natural Stone Award DNP, again as part of the Stone+tec. The DNP is awarded to sustainable projects made of natural stone in interior and exterior areas that exemplify high architectural quality and energy-saving construction methods.

Young talents from the stonemasonry and stone sculpture trades will again be involved in the trade fair and will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in the BIV Young Talents competition.

The organizer introduces itself: “AFAG Messen und Ausstellungen GmbH is one of the most successful trade fair organizers in private hands in Germany. AFAG has been operating from Nuremberg since 1947 and from Augsburg since 1991. To date, AFAG has staged almost 800 trade fair events for a wide range of industries and subject areas. The AFAG portfolio currently comprises 20 events. These include both international trade fairs and national consumer fairs as well as special interest fairs, congresses, events and show events.“

AFAG managing directors Henning and Thilo Könicke are looking forward to this new challenge: “We’ve already made initial contact with the industry, and we’re delighted that we will be able to organize Stone+tec in the future. The open-minded, cooperative discussions we’ve had have shown us that Stone+tec is missed as a leading trade fair for the German-speaking region. So we’re delighted that with Stone+tec, the natural stone industry will have its meeting place back in 2022. Our project manager Sandra Hübner and project officer Gloria McCray, together with their team, are happy to be at the disposal of exhibitors, partners, and associations as points of contact”.

(22.08.2021, USA: 08.22.2021)