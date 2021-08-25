Michael Picco and Jim Hieb Participate in Middle East Stone Virtual Education Session

In our NSI-channel, we publish the following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

Natural Stone Institute Board President Michael Picco (PICCO Engineering) and CEO Jim Hieb will participate in a virtual session prior to the Big 5 International Building & Construction Show, scheduled for September 12-15 in Dubai. The session will take place virtually on Wednesday, September 1 at 7:00am ET (3:00pm UAE).

Advocating for Natural Stone and Global Initiatives in North America: A Perspective from the Natural Stone Institute

Wednesday, September 1

7:00am ET (3:00pm UAE)

Join Natural Stone Institute board president Michael Picco and CEO Jim Hieb as they discuss the North American marketplace and several key initiatives important to the global stone community: sustainability, creation of a uniform international natural stone standard through the International Standards Organization (ISO), and reaching architects and designers. This session will expand your knowledge about industry initiatives led by the Natural Stone Institute and how you can get involved.

The Natural Stone Institute is proud to once again serve as a supporting association for Middle East Stone, which takes place during the Big 5 Show. While the association will not have a booth or onsite education this year, signage for both the association and Use Natural Stone will be displayed throughout the venue.

Middle East Stone is the region’s only dedicated event for the natural stone industry. Running from September 12-15, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event brings targeted construction professionals from around the world for four days of intensive information gathering, lead generation, and knowledge sharing. Middle East Stone is co-located with The Big 5, the region’s largest construction event, creating a one stop shop for the industry to source all products throughout the construction cycle, from concept to completion.

Learn more and register for the event at www.middleeaststone.com.

(26.08.2021, USA: 08.26.2021)