Marble 2021 trade fair in Izmir: no crowds, less splendid booths, but talks without hustle and bustle and with depth

The August 2021 stone sector show was the 3rd in-person event in times of the Covid-19 pandemic and promised a “hopeful new beginning“

“This 26th Marble Fair in Izmir was far better than expected“ was the opinion of all exhibitors we spoke with. But the real evaluations behind this general statement covered a wide spectrum from “at least better than feared“ to a “great and complete success“.

Let’s take a closer look at the show, which took place from August 25-29, 2021, at the always impressive exhibition center in the Gaziemir district not far from Izmir airport. After the Xiamen show in May 2021 and the Coverings in Orlando, Florida, in July it was the 3rd in-person event that an organizer dared to realize in times of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Of course, there were fewer exhibitors – considerably fewer. After all, there is always the threat of a sudden lockdown in the air.

As a result, visitors experienced an exhibition center with empty spaces: if you entered Hall B via the side entrance, for example, the escalator brought you to the middle of nowhere, so to say: at some distance – after all, the halls are huge – you saw a few stands or a few backs.

Presumably, this was because exhibitors wanted to keep their traditional booth numbers.

However, from the point of view of a fair layout, it was a break with the sacred rules.

In all halls, the back half had remained closed.

Yet the main entrances leading from the central corridor into the individual halls showed a different picture.

But, here too, there was only little of the splendor that exhibitors from Turkey usually stage: smaller, more modest, less expensive were apparently the design guidelines. Presentations from previous years were often reused.

Only the Temmer company had afforded itself an art object as a new presentation: its installation, at first glance only a chaos of things, turned from a particular perspective into the face of the state founder Kemal Atatürk.

As for the visitors, there was not the usual crowd of previous years.

As the exhibitors told us, this was not necessarily negative: they themselves and the visitors had time for longer conversations with depth.

So what conclusion can be drawn? Did Marble Izmir bring the promised “hopeful new beginning“ for the stone sector, as was said at the opening?

We have chosen the lead photo to symbolize our impression. It comes from the Erkab Kablo company, a manufacturer of, among other things, cables for ship and yacht building, and was of course not published specifically for this trade fair.

But it symbolizes well that the natural stone world comes out battered of the pandemic but full of power.

There is good reason for that feeling:

* during the lockdown, there was increased private demand for natural stone for home improvement in many consumer countries,

* numerous hotels upgraded their interiors in 2020,

* and in the context of efforts to create a “green“ economy, especially in the EU and the USA, a strong upswing can be expected for the sector in the near future.

For the 6th time, the International Stone Congress was held within the framework of the fair. The results of the 3rd student competition for natural stone design were also presented.

We will report on the design competition and provide the official statistics on exhibitors and visitors in one of our future issues.

Marble, Izmir

(30.08.2021, USA: 08.30.2021)