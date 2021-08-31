Studio Marco Piva: interior design for a private home in the heart of Padua with a panoramic view of the entire city

Italian Studio Marco Piva, located in Milan, sent us the following press release about a new project in Padua:

The aim was to develop a functional continuity between the architecture and the interior design, in accord with the requirements of the client, who wanted to create a refined and elegant home environment, one that is contemporary yet, at the same time, complements the monumental features of the building with the pre-existing works of art and furnishings that they wanted to retain.

Research into color played a key role in the development of the design, favoring a highly varied and sophisticated range of colors, where neutral colors alternate with brightly colored elements such as marble, highlighting these contrasting effects in the individual spaces.

The result is an exclusive home, whose cladding and finishes have been completely custom-designed, featuring detailed bespoke designs in all the rooms: from the use of precious materials such as marble, which has been carefully redesigned and reinterpreted both on the surfaces and on the cladding, to the metals used both to accentuate the approach imposed by the architecture and to highlight the contrast between the materials, to the various wood and glass finishes which, combined with the lighting system, create spectacular plays of light and shadow.

As regards bespoke design, an important collaboration has begun with Lualdi which, in addition to undertaking a careful study of the finishes, has also realized all the tailor-made doors and boiserie, as well as the elevator cabin.

3 floors + panoramic rooftop

Living room, Dining room, Show Kitchen and working kitchen, Studio, Music Room, Laundry, Rooftop terrace with swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen with barbecue.

4 bedrooms (master, secondary, guest, service) with private bathroom, 1 guest bathroom.

Studio Marco Piva

Photos: Beppe Raso

(01.09.2021, USA: 09.01.2021)