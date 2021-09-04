Coverings 2021 trade fair in Orlando, FLA: „Successful Return to Live Event“ with nearly 10,000 registered attendees

We show the Installation & Design (CID) Award Winners‘ works in stone

We publish the final report of Coverings trade fair 2021, which took place July 07 – 09, 2021, in Orlando, Florida:

Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, announced a successful in-person show. The event invigorated attendees and exhibitors through a robust hybrid platform that allowed for engagement both online and onsite. Face-to-face networking made its way back to the forefront of business-building at Coverings 2021, which was made evident by a busy show floor.

Coverings 2021 introduced attendees and exhibitors to new ways of engaging with one another through the Coverings Lounge, Brand + Business Building Zone, interactive Coverings 2021 mobile application, and more. It also celebrated its 2021 Rock Star winners.

It garnered nearly 10,000 registered attendees who sought the event’s relevant education, technical resources, in-person networking, and product displays to excel in today’s highly competitive tile, stone and design marketplace.

Attendees of Coverings 2021 comprised architects, designers, builders, remodelers, contractors, installers, distributors, fabricators, retailers, media members, and others spanning the global tile and stone industry.

We show below those Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Award Winners who work with stone. For the Coverings Rock Stars program, which recognized 16 emerging leaders as the best and brightest young talent in the tile and stone industry, we have a link at the bottom.

Next Coverings will be held April 05 – 08, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV

Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Award Winners

Rock Stars Winners

Photos: Taffy Event Strategies

(05.08.2021, USA: 08.05.2021)