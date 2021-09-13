The exhibition Diversity United in 2 hangars at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin has been extended until October 10, 2021

Šejla Kamerić: “Liberty“, acrylic glass, LED lamps and metal spikes. Photo: Silke Briel / Stiftung für Kunst und Kultur, Bonn

90 artists from 34 countries pose questions about the role of the European continent in a globalized world

The exhibition Diversity United presents the artistic face of Europe and transforms the iconic halls of the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin into a temporary exhibition space. The works of 90 artists from 34 countries – not only EU members – showcase the phenomenal diversity and vitality of the contemporary European art scene – from Portugal to Russia, from Norway to Turkey.

Unfolding over nine chapters, each with a distinct thematic focus, the exhibition nevertheless boasts an open structure: dreams & democracy, crisis & resistance, memory & conflict, dialogues & diaries, power & equality, action & abstraction, landscapes & mindscapes, borders & boundaries, futures & enlightenment. The works are commentaries on the recurring question of Europe’s role in the world.

10 internationally active curators from Germany, Finland, France, UK, Austria and Russia have developed the exhibition and pose questions surrounding today’s Europe, a continent with historically evolved ties and cultural traditions in upheaval.

The exhibition was realized by the Stiftung für Kunst und Kultur in Bonn, it was made possible by the Lars Windhorst Foundation, Daimler AG, New Yorker SE and Meridian Capital Ltd.

Further venues of Diversity United will be Moscow and Paris.

We show some of the works, especially those with stone.

Diversity United

Lucy + Jorge Orta: “Antarctica Passport Office“, an ironic look at immigration authorities. Photo: Silke Briel / Stiftung für Kunst und Kultur, BonnLucy + Jorge Orta: “Antarctic Village No borders“, tents with national flags on the tarpaulins. Photo: Silke Briel / Stiftung für Kunst und Kultur, BonnTatiana Prouvé: “The Guardian“, marble as an imitation of fabric. Photos: Peter BeckerTatiana Prouvé: “The Guardian“, onyx as an imitation of fabric. Alicja Kwade: “Konstellation 2020“ and “Das bewegte Leben des Moments“.Ugo Rondinone: “The Mighty and The Sound, 2019“, bluestone and stainless steel.Andreas Angelidakis: “Post-Ruin (Pink)”, foam and vinyl seating modules that visitors can rearrange. “The ruins highlight the ineluctable fact that nothing lasts forever. Viewers are called upon never to cease championing democracy.“ Patricia Kaersenhout: “Mea Culpa“, 3-D-print.

