The exhibition Diversity United in 2 hangars at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin has been extended until October 10, 2021

90 artists from 34 countries pose questions about the role of the European continent in a globalized world

The exhibition Diversity United presents the artistic face of Europe and transforms the iconic halls of the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin into a temporary exhibition space. The works of 90 artists from 34 countries – not only EU members – showcase the phenomenal diversity and vitality of the contemporary European art scene – from Portugal to Russia, from Norway to Turkey.

Unfolding over nine chapters, each with a distinct thematic focus, the exhibition nevertheless boasts an open structure: dreams & democracy, crisis & resistance, memory & conflict, dialogues & diaries, power & equality, action & abstraction, landscapes & mindscapes, borders & boundaries, futures & enlightenment. The works are commentaries on the recurring question of Europe’s role in the world.

10 internationally active curators from Germany, Finland, France, UK, Austria and Russia have developed the exhibition and pose questions surrounding today’s Europe, a continent with historically evolved ties and cultural traditions in upheaval.

The exhibition was realized by the Stiftung für Kunst und Kultur in Bonn, it was made possible by the Lars Windhorst Foundation, Daimler AG, New Yorker SE and Meridian Capital Ltd.

Further venues of Diversity United will be Moscow and Paris.

We show some of the works, especially those with stone.

