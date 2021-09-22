News from coming 55th Marmomac: poster campaign with people’s faces in front of to marble busts and Marble+Tech, a stage for technologies

The trade fair’s program from September 29 to October 02, 2021, also includes Marmomac Talks, The Italian Stone Theatre and the Verona Stone District

Marmomac, the top international trade fair in the natural stone sector scheduled in Verona September 29 – October 02, 2021, announces the return of attendance in person for the 55th edition with an original and entirely updated advertising campaign in terms of concept and images.

For the first time in the history of the event, in fact, stone gives up its place to the women and men of the Natural Stone Community. The aim is to emphasize the enormous similarity between natural stone, with its characteristic elegance, resistance, strength and timeless charm, and operators in the sector, as if to acknowledge them by highlighting the courage and resilience whereby they responded to this prolonged period of uncertainty and difficulty.

Four faces dominate the signs inside and outside the exhibition centre, welcoming visitors to Marmomac with a strong message of hope for the future in the awareness of what the sector has proved capable of tackling in the recent past.

Welcome Back to Verona – the pay-off for the campaign – is consequently a welcome for the return in person of international operators in an entire sector that represents the excellence of made in Italy all over the world.

Marmomac program

The program focuses on Marmomac Talks, the physical extension of the virtual meetings seen last May on the Marmomac Plus platform.

To ensure a comprehensive training program in compliance with the new safety standards, Marmomac Talks will take place in three areas set up in strategic points in Halls 2, 7 and 12. This will allow everyone attending the trade fair in person the chance to move around easily and take part without causing crowds.

The Marmomac Talks area in Hall 12 – opposite the “Designer Tables“ and “Brand & Stone“ exhibitions in The Italian Stone Theatre – in addition to hosting the inaugural event of the 55th edition of Marmomac will also see Arena Foundation artists perform every day, in a programme alternating musical ensembles and recitals with pianists and singers.

Each Marmomac Talks area will be equipped with LED walls and socially distanced seats and will also be connected in streaming to the other areas to ensure live viewing of the various events organized during the trade fair.

People unable to take part in the event in person will still be able to watch these events through the Marmomac Plus portal (Events section).

Scheduled appointments especially include those with the curators and designers of exhibitions such as The Italian Stone Theatre under the title “Time in Stone“, the experimental projects developed by university students as part of the Young Stone Project, the Grande Pinnacle Award ceremony and the presentation of the new Natural Stone Pavilion.

An absolute innovation within the scope of Marmomac Talks is Marble+Tech, the stage for technologies: a space for dissemination and comparison where technology companies will speak to an audience of technicians, plant managers and product developers to share case histories and best practices – as well as to outline technical innovations at the service of stone processing companies.

Marmomac Talks is in turn flanked once again this year by training events for selected buyers as part of the incoming project created in collaboration with ICE Trade Agency and Confindustria Marmomacchine association. The Marmomac Academy programme continues its efforts that for many years have assured recognition of AIA and RIBA training credits for architects and designers.

Lastly, another forum area planned for the 55th Marmomac will be set up inside the Verona Stone District – a space specifically for companies in the Verona area district – which will host, among other events, the Ceremony proclaiming the new Masters of Stone.

