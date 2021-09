The Fair organizer hat invited young designers to show their works

At the Xiamen Stone Fair 2021, in an area of about 2000 m², ideas were presented how natural stone can be used in everyday life. The aim was to generate inspiration and subsequently new ideas for use among visitors.

This time we show the presentation “Artifacts in Stones“ where young designers presented their ideas.

Xiamen Stone Fair

Photos: Xiamen Stone Fair

(30.09.2021, USA: 09.30.2021)