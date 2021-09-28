Innenarchitektur mit Naturstein: erstes Habitat Design Festival auf der Xiamen Stone Fair 2021

Die Xiamen Stone Fair 2021 (18. – 21. Mai) hatte zum 1. Mal das Habitat Design Festival in ihrem Programm. Es handelte sich um eine Präsentation, wo Ideen für die Verwendung von Naturstein in der Innenarchitektur gezeigt wurden. Veranstaltet wurde das Festival in Kooperation mit der International Habitat Interior Design Association (IHIDA). Deren Präsident Steve Leung war Chefkurator, Chen Fangxiao war Executive Kurator.

Im Folgenden zeigen wir Fotos der 10 Arbeiten, die präsentiert wurden. Einen besseren Eindruck der einzelnen Stände bekommt man in einem Video: es handelt sich um eine geführte Tour („Life Walking Tour“) durch die Schau – man kann sie anschauen auf der Webpage auf der Messe unter dem Datum May 20 > rechts > „Life Walking Tour – Stone Infinite/H…“.

Am Anfang der Präsentation bis Minute 27:00 werden die Habitat-Präsentationen gezeigt. Dann folgen künstlerische Arbeiten, und ab Minute 33:00 die Schau „Stone Infinite“.

Es folgen die Beschreibungen auf Englisch.

Xiamen Stone Fair

Fotos: Xiamen Stone Fair

“Stairs in the mirror“ designed by Steve Leung. On the left is a colorful marble staircase that symbolizes the foundation of human settlements. The stone on the steps reflects the traces of the years. The background, ceiling and both sides are composed of mirrors, which extends the line of sight. The LED screen on the right shows different human settlements. The picture evokes the memories of life. The designer hopes that no matter what circumstances, we can meditate on the important time and meaning brought to us in this space.



“Examine the subtle relationship between the material of the stone from a new perspective“ designed by Huang Quan. Pieces of Impression Lafite marble) are displayed on the entrance wall, retaining the texture of the stone and traces of handwork, symbolizing the primary form of the transformation of man and nature. Through the combination of two stone textures, the contrast between smooth and rough surfaces forms a hierarchy of materials, expressing reflections on the relationship of nature.



“Breakthrough“ designed by Ricky Wong. Inspired by the Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong, a legendary housing estate in the 1980s. Crowded but vast, life is chaotic but in order. From the old village to the new city, from chaos to order, from history to reality. Hope is born out of ruin, it brings endless inspiration to people. There’s no making without breaking. Building, designing, or living, breaking the original rules can create new rules.



“Insight designed“ designed by Meng Ye. The whole space is composed of various kind travertine. It makes people feel gentle, rich in texture, and clear stripes. The building it decorates often appears strong cultural and historical charm. The pavilion we see now is in a modern classic style. The walls are divided and arranged by geometric figures, presenting a three-dimensional and high-level sense as a whole. We can see the ground is a collage of different color. This small design of travertine allows friends who walk into this space to sink their hearts and feel the calmness and solidity this space brings.



“The talent of nature“ designed by Patrick Leung. The whole space is composed of marble, granite, quartz stone, and natural pebbles. Man suffers a lot in the COVID-19 time. Sky, earth, water, wood that matters our life. Our solutions are in nature. Symbiosis and co-prosperity with nature is our vision for the future and for a better life.



“Spiritual Space“ designed by Lai Yanan. Living in modern cities, we enjoyed the convenience of modern materials, but lost the beauty of nature. Wandering in the jungle, listening to the gurgling water, smelling the fragrance of birds and flowers, everything is so beautiful and agile. In “Spiritual Space“, we enjoy the sun and reach out for rain. We hold a cup of fragrant tea together, and experience “Life not only in front of you, and poetry and distant field.”



“Mirages in reflection“ by Wu Wenli. Space is like a mirror, reflecting the life state and inner world of the viewer. When you stare at the space, the space is staring at you. Black and gray are the art of rationality and restraint. The space is composed of Amasya Grey and Cream Pinta, it brings a powerful visual impact, makes people have unlimited reverie, and evokes the power of contemplation and self-examination. The sides and ceiling are made of glass, creating a sparkling space atmosphere. In this space, we get along with and talk to ourselves with the mirror image. It starts from the mirror space and is more about the inner self.



“Mirror Image“ by Sun Huafeng. From the mind, temporal originates. From the locus, heart changes. People, only by standing in the bathroom space, can they remove all the packaging and face themselves clearly and honestly. The mirror is like a video camera, recording the most privacy in life and reflect the truly self. Standing in this space, passing through different mirrors, and reflecting different lives.



“Casual“ by Pang Xi. In today’s fast-paced era, living in urban torrents, people feels anxious, confused, and worried. Look for a place away from the hustle and bustle, and create a place for your soul to rest. This space takes the traditional tea room as the keynote, integrates a variety of modern elements, and combines contemporary aesthetics. In the way of urban life, it realizes the blending of tradition and contemporary.



“Travel in May“ by Gary Zeng. From pillars, caves, tents, mud bricks to reinforced concrete buildings, we have created all kinds of living forms. With the continuous development of the human settlement environment along with the historical evolution, human beings have been seeking a better way of life. The faster the development of science and technology, the more people are aware of the importance of the natural environment. This space brings us an immersive space experience by magnifying natural elements-light, shadow, green plants, stones, and bionic artworks.

(28.09.2021)