Stone & Steel, a new collection of 10 works by South-Korean artist Wonmin Park in London’s Carpenters Workshop Gallery until December 23, 2021

Carpenters Workshop Gallery in London presents “Stone & Steel“, a new collection of 10 works by South-Korean artist Wonmin Park. It shows the artist’s continuation from his previous series Plain Cuts, but whereas Plain Cuts used thin aluminium sheets to explore sleek cut geometries, Stone & Steel is shaped by the use of volcanic rock and industrial sheets of steel.

The volcanic rocks that form the bases of the tables in Stone & Steel are mined in Japan, and when cut open reveal dark, iron-rich interiors in contrast to their ochre, brown shells. This rustlike characteristic is the result of air and moisture penetrating deep fissures in the Earth’s crust and oxidising the iron content of the stones, giving each rock a natural patina.

Hand-shaped steel table tops are then fitted perfectly around each stone centre, with engineering levels of precision. The stone centres of each table are highly polished to achieve a jet-black, marmoreal finish, accentuating the contrast with the rough, grainy surface of the stone’s exterior.

Wonmin is intrigued that every stone is unique, the product of a geological accident millennia ago. He brings this internal history to his work, as evidence of forms and processes greater than himself and his art.

Wonmin Park was born in Seoul, South Korea in 1982. He graduated from the Design Academy Eindhoven, Netherlands, in 2011. Soon after graduating, he set up his own production facility in Rotterdam and a creative studio in Paris, where he lives and works. Even though his practice is very physical, bordering on engineering levels of precision, his inspiration comes from modern and contemporary art as well as the natural world.

His work is minimalist, each piece a succinct artistic statement.

Source: Carpenters Workshop Gallery

(28.09.2021, USA: 09.28.2021)