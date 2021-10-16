New in our Stone Finder: CREMA MARFIL COTO marble from Spanish Levantina group

Name of the stone: Crema Marfil Coto®

Stone type: marble

Color: creme

Texture: refined structure with discrete veins

Quarry location: Pinoso, Alicante, Spain

Description of the stone / Qualities: Cream-colour carbonate sedimentary marble, made of nummulite limestone, which is petrographically described as biosparite. It is composed of foraminifera and irregularly distributed calcite veins. The age of the material is approximately 50 million years (early Eocene). The stone is most appreciated all over the world thanks to its refined tones and discrete natural veins, well valued by architects all over the world. The polished high shine finish is the most popular and appreciated.

Application: facade and interior cladding, interior flooring, stairs, bathroom countertops

Finishes: polished, honed, bushhammered, aged

Frost resistant:

Sustainability: quarry managment

Certifications:

Company: Levantina is a Spanish group with world-wide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and all in all some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Levantina Group

Contact: Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España

Tel: +34 965 60 91 84

Photos: Levantina

