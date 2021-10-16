New in our Stone Finder: CREMA MARFIL COTO marble from Spanish Levantina group

Name of the stone: Crema Marfil Coto®
Stone type: marble
Color: creme
Texture: refined structure with discrete veins
Quarry location: Pinoso, Alicante, Spain
Description of the stone / Qualities: Cream-colour carbonate sedimentary marble, made of nummulite limestone, which is petrographically described as biosparite. It is composed of foraminifera and irregularly distributed calcite veins. The age of the material is approximately 50 million years (early Eocene). The stone is most appreciated all over the world thanks to its refined tones and discrete natural veins, well valued by architects all over the world. The polished high shine finish is the most popular and appreciated.
Application: facade and interior cladding, interior flooring, stairs, bathroom countertops
Finishes: polished, honed, bushhammered, aged
Frost resistant:
Sustainability: quarry managment
Certifications:
Quarry video: video
Technical data: download
Company: Levantina is a Spanish group with world-wide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and all in all some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.
Levantina Group
Contact: Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España
Tel: +34 965 60 91 84
Mail
Photos: Levantina