New in our Stone Finder: PIETRA PIASENTINA, “a material that is liked“, by Italian company Julia Marmi

Name of the stone: Pietra Piasentina

Stone type: Limestone

Color: bright grey, sometimes with white veins and red/brown parts

Quarry location: Piasentina stone is extracted in a narrow strip of the Julian Prealps near Cividale, in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Julia Marmi owns 3 quarries, giving it an excavation availability of 1,500,000 cubic meters.

Description of the stone: The stone has been used for a long time in construction or for decorative elements. The name comes from an anecdote of Friulian origin, according to which the major clients from Udine capetown described the material as „una pietra che la piase” (a material that is liked). The stone is highly valued for its physical attributes and aesthetic beauty.

Application: facade, bathroom, kitchen, floor, garden, pool

Finishes: honed, sawn surface, polished, flamed, flamed and brushed, brushed, antiqued, bush-hammered

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Julia Marmi SAS. The name of the company, founded in 1967 and based in the town of Cividale del Friuli recalls the founder’s military days with the mountain hunters who had a division called “Julia” in the town of Udine. The soldiers are traditionally involved in various social projects. The company is a member of the Consorzio Produttori Pietra Piasentina, founded in 1965 to protect the brand and market it worldwide.

Contact: Viale Gemona 230, 33043 Cividale del Friuli, UD

Tel: +39 0432 733280, Mail,

Web: http://www.juliamarmi.it

Technical data: