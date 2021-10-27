Blue agate and stainless steel give the Iris Bar in the new Hyatt Regency at Zurich Airport a “luminous and memorable“ image

The counter was designed by Prisma, an Italian company for professional kitchens

In former times, bars were designed with strong echoes of caves so that guests should feel safe there even without their tribe, but at the same time have some inkling of the disreputable world of criminals. Prisma, an Italian company specializing in professional kitchens, sent us a press release about the counter of the Iris Bar at Zurich Airport’s Hyatt Regency Hotel:

Stainless steel and Blue Agate are the materials that alternate to give shape to a “luminous“ configuration, fascinating and with a strong personality. It is capable not only of defining the atmosphere of the environment but also of making the guests’ experience aesthetically special.

The top and covering of the bar counter are, indeed, made of slabs – assembled by hand – of natural agate, a semi-precious stone that combines a variety of colors and intense

shades. They are made even more extraordinary by the LED backlighting of the counter.

Prisma has built its bar counter to ensure optimal organization of the different activities. The barkeeper‘s side is made of elements on wheels equipped with superstructures and glass shelves.

All in all, the bar counter highlights the know-how and sensitivity of Prisma in creating highly professional concepts capable of surprising and satisfying an increasingly demanding public, attentive to the style of the environment and to the constant demands of fashion and design.

The counter is the “protagonist“ of the space: It welcomes the guests and gives them a pleasant sensation of well-being.

Opened in November 2020, The Circle is the largest commercial development project in Switzerland. Located just a stone’s throw from Kloten airport, the real estate complex designed by Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto, covers an area of 180.000 square meters and includes several office areas, two hotels, a park, a convention center, shops, showrooms, spaces dedicated to hosting events and festivals, a health center and a university hospital.

The appealing semi-circular structure – a sort of ‘micro-city’ – is a perfect example of sustainable and energy-efficient construction: The Circle has achieved LEED PLATINUM certification, the highest standard awarded by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. Owned by Flughafen Zürich (FZAG) and the Swiss Life insurance group, it was designed to adapt to the needs and new lifestyles of contemporary travelers.

Prisma

Photos: Luca Girardini

(28.10.2021, USA: 10.28.2021)