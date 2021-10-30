Application open for the woodcarving symposium in Brienz, Switzerland, from July 09 to 15, 2022

The venue is the quay of Lake Brienz (Brienzersee) / Accommodation fully covered by the organizer, but participants have to pay their travel expenses

What: International Woodcarvers‘ Symposium

Where: Brienz, Switzerland, close to Interlaken

When: July 09 to 15, 2022

Who may apply: international artists. The organizer informs: depending on the Covid-19 regulations, only Swiss artists or artists from neighboring countries may finally be invited. “We can only estimate this more precisely in the spring of 2022.“

Venue: Artists will work outside at the quay of the Lake Brienz (Brienzer See). Each participant will receive a Lime-wood timber (approx. 160 x 40-55 cm). Other materials may be used additionally. Noisy petro chainsaws may only be used at certain hours.

Royalty: none

* The organizer will pay for accommodation (mostly in hotels, some in holiday apartments in Brienz) and full catering.

* Participants have to organize and pay for their travel to Brienz.

* Sales of works: The works remain in the property of the artists. If sculptures are sold, a commission of 15% must be paid to the organizer. It is planned to show all the works in an indoor exhibition until the beginning of August. In case a work is left in Brienz, it will later be exhibited on a symposium trail along the quay or in front of the Brienz Raiffeisen Bank.

Theme: none. „No bounds are set to their (the artists‘) creativity“ as said in the application information.

Application deadline: February 27, 2022

Application fee: none

Organizer: Verein Kunstnacht Brienz c/o Tourist Information: „There will be lots of activity at the quay and visitors and casual guests will drop by. This is an opportunity for you to showcase your work and to meet potential buyers of the sculpture. Come and be present around your sculpture in the evening after dinner, or write on the info board the times you will definitely be there.“

More information /download application form in English, German, French

Verein Kunstnacht (German)

(31.10.2021, USA: 10.31.2021)