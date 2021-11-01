Stone+tec 2022 will have three main thematic areas: “Build with Natural Stone”, “Equipment for Professionals” and “Place of Remembrance” accompanied by a congress

Stone+tec fair 2022 takes place from June 22 to June 25 at Nuremberg Exhibition Centre. The new organizer, AFAG Messen und Ausstellungen GmbH, has sent us the following information about the new structure of the event:

The range of products and services featured at Stone+tec is divided into three main thematic areas: “Build with Natural Stone”, “Equipment for Professionals” and “Place of Remembrance”. The exhibits will invite visitors to make discoveries and are aimed at all stoneworkers from the fields of construction, cemeteries, monuments and design, as well as property developers, planners and architects.

On its first three days, the Stone+tec trade fair will be accompanied by the Stone+tec Congress, which offers the opportunity for further training and professional exchange. Industry innovations can be found in the Innovation Area, which invites visitors to learn about new trends. Stone+tec’s conceptual sponsors are the German Natural Stone Association (DNV) and the Federal Guild Association of the German Stonemasonry and Stone Sculpture Trade (BIV). Internationally, the trade fair is supported by the Italian machinery manufacturers’ association Confindustria Marmomacchine.

“Build with Natural Stone”: In this area of the Stone+tec exhibition, the focus is on the material and its various potential applications. In addition to different types of natural stone, engineered stone, ceramics as well as tiles and slabs also play a role. Environmental protection and the idea of sustainability are important pillars in dealing with natural stone. A separate section is dedicated to the topics of monument preservation and maintenance. In addition to architecture with natural stone, styling and design are also discussed.

“Equipment for professionals”: In this area of the Stone+tec exhibition, the focus is on machinery, equipment and tools. This also includes materials handling technology, transport and packaging. Anchoring and fastening technology as well as construction chemicals also play a role. In addition, there will be information and assistance on all aspects of occupational safety.

“Place of remembrance”: In addition to traditional gravestone design, grave art and grave ornaments will also be presented at Stone+tec. Sacred objects will be on display too, creating the places of remembrance. At Stone+tec, visitors can discover new developments and trends for contemporary and timeless places of remembrance.

“Innovation Area”: Always one step ahead – in the Innovation Area, visitors can discover tomorrow’s trends today. Exciting projects, new designs and processing ideas will be showcased.

Stone+tec Congress

The Stone+tec Congress offers the opportunity for further education on three days (22 to 24 June). The first two days of the congress, with specialist talks and discussion rounds, are aimed at architects, planners, building and environmental authorities, building trades, property developers, owners and managers of real estate and properties, gardeners, landscapers, restorers and tilers:

* The first day of the congress, Wednesday 22 June, is entitled “The Future of Natural Stone” and covers the topics of gardening and landscaping, interior fittings and design as well as facade construction and outdoor areas. At the end of the first day of the congress, the German Natural Stone Award will be presented;

* On the second day of the Congress, Thursday, 23 June, the focus will be on “Build with Natural Stone”. This will deal with current developments and future trends. Important topics on this day also include stone processing using integrated surface treatment and automation in the machine sector. In addition, a focus will be on the preservation of historical monuments, restoration and repair;

* The third day of the congress, Friday, 24 June, is dedicated to the “Place of Remembrance”. On this day, the congress is aimed primarily at stonemasons and craftspeople and will show the latest developments and future trends in gravestones and cemeteries.

The congress program will be framed by thematically appropriate excursions and, in addition, will invite attendees not only to extend their knowledge but also benefit from personal and professional exchange with industry colleagues.

For more information about the Stone+tec trade fair and the accompanying congress: https://www.stone-tec.com/

(02.11.2021, USA: 11.02.2021)