Live-streamed on November 10, 2021: II. International Conference of Natural Stone organized by Portuguese ANIET association (Portuguese Association of Extractive and Manufacturing Industry)

Aniet, the Portuguese Association of Extractive and Manufacturing Industry, sent us the following information:

It is our great pleasure to invite you to the II. International Conference of Natural Stone.

This conference will take place on November 10, 2021, from 10h00 to 16h00 (Portuguese time), through a digital platform. This edition will be live-streamed, directly from the Alfândega Oporto Congress Center.

The conference is complimentary and features a panel of international speakers from countries such as Brazil, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, United States of America, among others.

For your convenience, you may log in whenever you wish and watch only the topics of your interest. Please, confirm your presence by registering through this link: https://anietsummit.portuguesestonethenaturalpath.org/

ANIET

(06.11.021, USA: 11.06.2021)