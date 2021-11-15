This time also for students and furthermore for projects from all over Europe: submission open for the German Natural Stone Award 2022

The entry fee has been reduced to 200 €, fee for students / Submissions in German language only

There are essential novelties concerning the German Natural Stone Award 2022, which is open for applications: for the first time, students can participate, and the entry fee, as well as the prize money, have been reduced. What has remained is that architects from all over Europe can apply and that natural stone must be in the focus of the projects submitted. The deadline for submission is January 31, 2022.

For students and young architects, the new category E was established. Here the prize money for the winner is €2500. There is no entry fee. Entries can be submitted with “drafts produced during the university courses from 2019 to 2021”, as said in the documents. The organizers from the German Natural Stone Association (DNV) are hoping, for example, for diploma theses where stone plays a “significant role“.

The 4 categories A to D are for architects. They comprise “Public, residential and commercial buildings“, “Single-family houses and villas“, “Construction in existing contexts“ and “Landscape architecture and open area planning“. Each of these categories has a winner: three times the prize money is €2500 each, once it is €5000, this for the winner of the actual German Natural Stone Award.

The entry fee here is €200 (incl. VAT) per project; if several projects are submitted, it is reduced to €100 (incl. VAT) each.

Further rules are:

* The projects may come from all over Europe;

* this also applies to the participants;

* However, natural stone from Europe was have been used and…

* … specialist companies from Europe must have carried out the work;

* submissions must be in German language.

The jury is composed of the president of the Federal Association of German Architects (BDA) and of representatives from renowned architectural firms plus representatives of the German Natural Stone Association. The ratio is 5:4 with architects in the majority.

The prizes will be awarded in Nuremberg at the Stone+tec trade fair (June 22-25, 2022). Builders and designers involved in the winning projects will receive a certificate.

German Natural Stone Award (German)

Download application documents (German)

(16.11.2021, USA: 16.11.2021)