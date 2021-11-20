New in our Stone Finder: Porfido Rosa Sar (Porphyry Rosa Sar) with striking red color, from company Porfidi Italia 2000

Name of stone: Porfido Rosa Sar (Porphyry Rosa Sar)

Stone type: porphyry

Color: red

Quarry location: Trento, Italy.

Description of the stone: Porphyry stone is a natural volcanic effusive stone consisting of large-grained crystals such as feldspar or quartz dispersed in a fine-grained groundmass. In nature, there are porphyry deposits with stratified porphyry and deposits formed by blocks.

Porphyry massive blocks are generally small parallelepipeds. After the extraction, blocks are sawn by gangsaws or diamond discs and successively worked. Surface can be flamed, that is, it is heated with a flame to break its quartzes. This process brings out the color of the stone and make the surface slightly rough. Other types of surface finishings available are flamed+brushed, that makes the surface soft to the touch, or honed or polished. Porphyry from massive blocks have homogeneous shade of color and a constant thickness.

Peculiarities: Resistant to frost and acid, tolerates high level of stress, anti-slip surface (flamed surface).

Application: It is suitable both for internal and external claddings, floors, stairs, as well as for every other building component.

Finishes: flamed, flamed and brushed, honed, polished. Sides: sawn or split.

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Porfidi Italia 2000 is an Italian company specialized in working of Porphyry. It is a family business with quarry of property in Trento-Italy, that follows all the production stages. It is specialized in production of the traditional products such as cubes, tiles and steps, but also of cut-to-sizes, and offers to customers a wide range of porphyry colors.

Contact: Porfidi Italia 2000

Via del Porfido 73 – 38121 Trento -Italy

Mail

https://www.porfidiitalia2000.it/