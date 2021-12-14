Antolini is the official partner of 3 ski schools in Val Gardena in the Dolomites for 3 years: name-dropping on the red suits of the instructors for rapid descents or gentle turns

Italian company Antolini sent us a press release about one of its current marketing activities:

Antolini, the Italian company known worldwide for the selection, processing and distribution of a very extensive and exclusive range of natural stones characterized by unique colors, finishes and aesthetic properties, announces a 3-year partnership with the main ski schools of the renowned ski resort of Val Gardena.

A few days before the start of the long-awaited 2021/2022 ski season, Antolini becomes the official partner of the ski schools of Ortisei, Selva Val Gardena and Santa Caterina.

The 3 schools, located in the middle of a breathtaking natural landscape, have a long tradition based on the quality of their teaching programs, their services and their safety. They are a reliable reference point for all ski students who want to approach one of the most exciting and beautiful sports.

Every day, more than 400 ski instructors dressed in bright red Antolini ski suits will be on the snow-covered slopes amidst the magnificent Dolomites, making a place of incomparable beauty accessible to ski enthusiasts of all ages and levels.

Founded in 1956 by Luigi Antolini and based in Cavaion Veronese, the company has a workforce of 250 employees. It is present in 182 countries and has production and sales units in Brazil, India and Turkey, as well as several branches in Italy; plus several showrooms around the world.

Since the foundation year, Antolini has continually celebrated Mother Nature’s creativity. The company brings to light her most hidden wonders, exclusive stone materials that become alive, luminous and malleable in their immense beauty.

Just as the spectacular majestic beauty of the Dolomites mountains attracts and enchants skiers and tourists from all over the world, Antolini’s natural stones, sought and selected in the most remote areas, make the projects of architects and designers on every continent original, unique and desirable.

“We are very proud of this partnership because it is the expression of the link between the aesthetics of the products that we have been manufacturing and exporting every day with Italian pride and the imposing landscape of our Alps. The link is a unique and exciting sporting activity that finds its raison d’être in Mother Nature’s most spectacular creation – the high mountains“ – Antolini family statement.

Antolini celebrates the magnificence of nature’s most spectacular creations, evoking the same emotions felt by those who experience “Haute Nature“, a brand of Antolini’s stone collections.

(15.12.2021, USA: 12.15.2021)