New in our Stone Finder: DORFERGRÜN gneiss with green color quarried near the Großglockner mountain in the Alps from German Lauster Steinbau company

Name of the stone: Dorfergrün

Stone type: chlorite gneiss

Color: olive-green

Structure: homogenous, in parts with yellowish strips

Quarry location: Hinterbichl at the entrance to the Dorfer valley (1400 m above sea level), at the foot of the Großvenediger mountain range in Austria’s Eastern Tyrol

Description of the stone: Dorfergrün is a metamorphic rock originating from a basalt before it was transformed over millions of years into a gneiss in the bed of a primeval ocean. When, again over millions of years, the Alps folded up, it was shifted to the Earth’s surface (Tauernfenster). Its striking green results from the mineral stock of green mica (chlorite) and green amphiboles (actinolite). Other minerals are feldspar (albite), hornblende and yellow epidote. The stone slabs have yellow strips or areas which are homogenously green.

Application: Dorfergrün is used in the exterior and interior for facade cladding, flooring, masonry and paving stones, and for gravestones or sculptural work.

Finishes: Honed, blasted, brushed

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Lauster Steinbau has been active in the quarrying and processing of natural stone for more than 200 years. In 1920, it started production on an industrial scale. One of its main issues is ecological construction which also means usage of stones from regional sources with short transportation. This is why Lauster Steinbau operates 9 quarries in Germany and Austria.

Contact: Lauster Steinbau GmbH, Enzstraße 46, D-70376 Stuttgart

Tel: +49 711 5967 0

Fax: +49 711 5967 50

https://www.laustersteinbau.de/

Mail