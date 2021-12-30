Looking back at Marmomac 2021 with “Tavoli d’Autore”, curated by ADI designers and architects from Veneto Trentino Alto Adige: “Stone Is A Witness Of Time“

Every year, Marmomac has the Italian Stone Theatre, normally in Hall 1 on the fairground, in 2021 in halls 11 and 12. It gives a floor to the excellence of the country’s natural stone sector by showing examples for innovation, creativity and technical know-how. This year, the overall topic was “Time in Stone“.

Here: “Tavoli d’Autore”. We publish the fair’s press release.

Photos: Effezeta Group / Peter Becker

Tavoli d’Autore 2021: “Stone Is A Witness Of Time.“ Curated By ADI – Delegazione Veneto Trentino Alto Adige. Concept And Coordination Paolo Criveller, Luca Facchini, Silvia Sandini, Carlo Trevisani.

The ADI VTAA Group of designers and architects develops the concept of time, proposing a varied collection of tables designed for restaurants: a contemporary and up-to-date dining table, also redesigned to meet needs during the pandemic we are currently experiencing. Respect for marble, a rare and precious material no longer replicable, combined with a vision of design in line with the concepts of industrial design, mass production, easy transport and the final destination of objects, is embodied in the work of excellent Italian companies throughout the entire supply chain of the sector.

Elica. Design: Paolo Criveller. Production: Torresan Travertino. Material: Travertino.

The table consists of six square sheets of tempered glass (dimensions 73 cm) glued to a 2 mm thick slab of classic travertine. Three of these slabs will become the table legs and the other three the top, together with the 3 cm thick walnut travertine slab. We decided to work with minimum thicknesses in order to waste less material and therefore have a more eco-sustainable table. The central part of the table will house a tray made of dust from processing travertine, which will also be on display. This table will not involve any production waste, and the passage of time can be seen throughout all its processing phases. A light will be placed inside the table to exploit the transparent effect resulting from the minimal thickness of the travertine.



Roccia 45°38’27.2″N 10°57’28.9″E. Design: Marcello Cutino. Production: Fasani Celeste With Vetreria De Guidi. Material: Rosso Verona.

The table consists of a rock, approximately one-metre high, which creates the centre, and a crystal glass ring for the top. The rock is a primordial identifying element compared to processed stone: determined by nature and time, its shape becomes a significant element of the object itself, which is made explicit in the inscription on the crystal glass: “Time and nature, true sculptors of stone”.



Space-time Distortion. Design: Valerio Facchin. Production: Vicentina Marmi. Material: Petit Granit, Azul Macaubas Quartzite.

The stone contorts itself into the space-time dimension. It has been since forever that man dreams to time travel and thanks to Albert Einstein nowadays we know that time passes slowly if measured near a gravitational mass. In all likelihood time travel will remain just a dream. Now more than ever, considering the present conditions of our planet, we can be sure about how much does “our” time matter… the time we need to save our environment.



Wormhole. Design: Luca Facchini. Production: Bagnara. Material: Silvercloud, Nero Assoluto Zimbabwe, Bianco Lasa.

The Einstein-Rosen bridge represents our inability to truly relate to time. Stone is the most long-lasting and tangible thing we have to remind us, during our transient existence, what we should be doing.



Clepsidra. Design: Andrea Tommasi, Diego Pauletti (#Laboratoriodispazi). Production: Marmo Arredo. Material: Homa Brown.

The shape of the “Clepsidra” table evokes the tool for measuring time. Time therefore represents the sharing of moments. It was designed with a metal structure in antique-look bronze, with crosspieces that combine structural solidity with aesthetics, recalling the classic shape of hourglasses. Stone is applied to the structure with corners created by a folding system and a minimum radius (2/3 mm), making the surface seamless and fluid.



Mòrfo. Design: Silvia Sandini. Production: Piero Zanella. Material: Ombra Di Caravaggio.

The octagonal shape of the table is inspired by the morphology of crystals in stone materials. A metamorphic and temporal process allows calcium carbonate in limestone and dolomite to crystallise in order to form calcite or dolomite crystals. The table is made from a single slab of marble, 245x130xH.2cm. The legs, the top and the crossbar of the trestle are made from this slab, and assembled with stainless steel parts. The “Blu Masaccio” marble, excavated from one of the Zanella quarries, is reinforced with carbon fibre. Sustainable project, savings in terms of materials, can be dismantled, total weight 130 kg, overall size of packaging 200x100xH.20 cm, recyclable.



The faglia table. Design: Luigi Siard. Production: Margraf. Material: Fior Di Pesco Carnico, Breccia Perenice, Bianco Perlino.

The design of this table reminds the movement of tectonic plates; working on three different blocks, with the same cutting path, you get the elements to make three table legs which are naturally perfectly matched to each other. The use of glass plan emphasizes the importance of the signs of the marble.



Epigrafico. Design: Paolo Perbellini – Fishform. Production: Marmi Santa Caterina With All-Led. Material: Bianco Carrara.

Bianco di Carrara Polished marble table with bevelled edge and milled channel on the underside of the top. The octagonal framework is made of steel to support eight cylindrical legs in Bianco di Carrara polished marble and polycarbonate. Contains an LED lighting system with proximity sensors. The classic epigraph, display archetype, is reinterpreted here, giving back its communicative function to stone. As you approach the table, a luminous halo (illuminated ring) appears on the upper side of the top and disappears as you move away. Among the various possible signs and designs, the one chosen for the exhibition shows the distancing rules that strongly characterize our times. Approaching the table, the symbols of the seats allowed and those not available appear. The same communication is transmitted by the polycarbonate part of the legs, illuminating the area under the table.



Logorio. Design: Carlo Trevisani. Production: Odone Angelo. Material: Palissandro.

A continuous use that consumes, wears out, smoothes … as visible in the handles of old instruments or in the backs of the marble lions of the Cathedral of Ferrara, marble sculptures whose backs, by dint of sitting on them, are polished by the butts of multiple generations. Logorio is a table characterized by a rough-worked marble, progressively lowered and polished in the areas of use as if consumed by meals over the centuries.



Time table. Design: Luigi Siard. Production: Margraf. Material: Fior Di Pesco Carnico, Grigio Carnico, Bianco Perlino.

“Time Table” was born in an open-air warehouse, full of blocks and trimmings of marble processing. “Time Table” is a table made up with 2 or more letters preferably made from production cuttings with a thickness of at least 50 mm. It would be interesting the moment where you are going to choose, from the cuttings of different pieces of marble, the right combination and the right color sequence and finish, so to be able to enhance what has been created by nature over the millennia.





Eroso. Design: Carlo Trevisani. Production: Guardini Pietre. Material: Pietra Della Lessinia.

Inspired by the ancient temples of Paestum, an experience of a personal evocative memory of the passing of time in a ruined architecture, chewed by the passing of six centuries. Eroso is a table that mentions that feeling of precariousness, two geometric volumes, the base and the top, are worked to represent the decay of the raw material with hammer splits and a coarse sandblasting.



Trill. Design: Ascanio Zocchi. Production: Intermac. Material: Carrara Statuario, Nero Marquinia.

The universe, human DNA, appears to move in a spiral, which symbolises dynamism, cyclical continuity like the flow of time. A spiral is like the energy of change, of evolution, the motion of universal energy, from the centre of the universe outwards, through space and time TRISTELL, the triple spiral, represents the three forces of nature, which creates, preserves and destroys. In the Celtic world, it referred to the three phases of the sun’s motion, the passage of the sun and the passage of time. The TRILL table represents this triple spiral, made of two types of marble, Carrara Statuario for the base and top, Marquinia black marble for the triple spiral, with water jet processing, flush interlocking and delicate surface brushing. Each piece is unique, replicable in shape but not in material.



Decumano. Design: Bertone Design. Production: Progetto Arte Poli

The table, with its emblematic name, is made up of pure geometries. The table is born as an epicentric aggregation of matter concentrated around a fulcrum. It takes generative and virtuous inspiration from the world of the master Albano Poli.

