Looking back at Marmomac 2021 with “Young Stone Project“, curated by Raffaello Galiotto and Vincenzo Pavan: experiments at Italian universities, academies and schools for the innovative application of stone

Every year, Marmomac has the Italian Stone Theatre, normally in Hall 1 on the fairground, in 2021 in halls 11 and 12. It aims to give a floor to the excellence of the country’s natural stone sector by showing examples for innovation, creativity and technical know-how. This year, the overall topic was “Time in Stone“. Here: “Young Stone Project “ (Ways of Art). We publish the fair’s press release:

A fundamental aspect of the knowledge of stone materials and their application in design and architecture is to establish solid relationships with universities, art academies and professional schools, institutions where research and design are carried out at an advanced level. This is what Marmomac has been doing for more than two decades, promoting and supporting the inclusion of content related to the use of stone in design disciplines in the teaching at some prestigious Italian universities. This has led Marmomac to recently stipulate partnership protocols with some prestigious universities for the introduction of curricular and master courses with a focus on stone. This process has been encouraged by the collaboration of many Italian companies in the marble and machinery sectors, which have supported university research with their experience and know-how, making it possible to turn student projects into actual prototypes.

Participating universities and schools: Politecnico Di Bari, Politecnico Di Torino, Università Sapienza Università Di Roma, Università “G. D’annunzio” Chieti-Pescara, Accademia Di Belle Arti Di Verona

Photos: Effezeta Group

Politecnico Di Bari, Dicar

Dicar – Scuola Di Specializzazione In Beni Architettonici E Del Paesaggio, Cesar (Cours De Enseignement Supérieur en Architecture et Restauration) Corso di Alta Formazione Applicata in Architettura e Restauro. The prototypes exhibited represent some of the results of design experiments that focus on innovating the language of the stone product, considering the aesthetic and technical characteristics of Puglia’s main quarrying basins. All the prototypes were conceived and produced using CAD/CAM digital modelling and production techniques.

Fleur De Ville. Tutor: Giuseppe Fallacara (Pi), Marco Stigliano, Maurizio Barberio. Student: Theophile Duquenne. Production: Atelier Romeo, Fablab Poliba. Material: Marmo Di Carrara.

Fleur de Ville is a project for a canopy inspired by the organic forms of nature and built mainly of natural stone using local materials (Apricena stone) that are durable and with a low ecological footprint. The sinuous forms of the canopy are part of a conceptual vision that combines the tradition of materials with the innovation of architectural morphology and related construction techniques. The basic idea is the “lithification” of a floral form that provides visual comfort in the environment in which it is placed, and protection from the weather during the stopover period.



Luminescent geometric marble. Tutor: Giuseppe Fallacara (Pi), Maurizio Barberio. Student: Simon Cannone. Production: Atelier Romeo, Fablab Poliba. Material: Marmo Di Carrara.

The project proposes the use of marble slabs carved, according to a parametric pattern, to reduce the thickness of the marble and allow the passage of light, thanks to a LED lighting system. The system can be used for building facades and internal partitions. It is possible to make the carving evident by placing it on the visible facade or hiding it on the inside and making it visible only when the marble is backlit. Slab dimensions and geometric patterns are fully customisable.





Trivault. Tutor: Giuseppe Fallacara (Pi), Maurizio Barberio. Student: Loïc Lafosse. Production: Recchia Marmi, Cnc Design, Fablab Poliba. Material: Pietra Di Apricena.

The project proposes a perforated roof system consisting of cross arches in load-bearing stone. The project is developed on a triangular plan and the openings between the crossed arches are filled with translucent Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) roofing pads. The design of a perforated roof and the combination of heavy and light materials is paradigmatic of the new frontiers that stone can assume in the wake of Stereotomy 2.0.



Politecnico Di Torino — Politecnico Di Bari

Dipartimento di Ingegneria Strutturale Edile Geotecnica del Politecnico di Torino, Dipartimento di Scienze dell’Ingegneria Civile e dell’Architettura.

Addvault — digital fabrication per strutture a volta. Design: Amedeo Manuello, Giuseppe Carlo Marano With Federico Riberi, Giuseppe Fallacara. Material: Acido Polilattico, Pla, Cemento, Pietra Calcarea Compatta.

The research work is based on experiments of vaulted structures. The presentation at Marmomac of the work performed in the laboratories of del MastrLAB of the Polytechnic of Turin constitutes the first step for the realization, through modules lithic structures, of vaulted type by numerically controlled construction technology. The physical model was made by an addictive production technique (FDM technique) of miniformworks in recyclable material (Polyactid acid, PLA). Each element was designed, in terms of geometry and volume, to optimize the assembling procedure and the strength of the vault. the future objective of the work will be to propose the realization of the various elements through blocks in lithic material and realize, in this way, a pierced dome in stonework by form finding process and additive manufacturing.



Sapienza Università Di Roma – Dicea

Corso di Laurea Magistrale a c.u. in Ingegneria edile – architettura U.E. with StonENG / Innovation in stone construction systems.

Advanced methods and techniques for the design and processing of stone building elements. The prototypes presented were developed in the design workshop of Architecture and Stone Technology. The subject is the study of building elements that provide adequate levels of performance using the stone material according to a correct balance between architectural language and construction technique. The projects were developed using the most up-to-date methods and techniques of digital design and modelling.



Breathing stone. Student: Michele Pascucci, Giulia Bulf, Flavia Della Torre, Matteo Terzani. Production: Balducci Marmi With Filoalfa By Ciceri De Mondel, Mind3d Printing

Conceived as an evolution of traditional lightweight marble composite panels, the Breathing Stone panel takes advantages of 3D printing to create a highly sustainable building element that can be adapted to any design requirement. The panel creates a ventilated façade by integrating the stone finish with the energy performance of the substrate. The material used for the substrate is recycled and recyclable, with high mechanical strength and weather resistance.



Università G. D’annunzio Chieti-Pescara

Dd’A – Dipartimento di Architettura di Pescara



Il giardino del tempo, tra l’oblio e l’eternità. Project Manager: Domenico Potenza With Giulio Girasante And Francesca Bux. Production: Helios Automazioni With Felice Chirò Industria Marmi. Material: Pietra Di Apricena A Spacco Naturale.

Not all stone artifacts, designed and manufactured, are concretely used. The project tries to give them back, proposing them with a new existence; reorganized in a sort of contemporary lapidarium made of scraps, where never dormant meanings are rediscovered.



Accademia Di Belle Arti Di Verona

in collaboration with Scuola Tecnica del Marmo – Settore Arte e Automazione, Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Arab American University – Palestina with the support of Desamanera, Grassi 1880 Cave in the context of DAMN 2020/2021

Arcadia. Project Manager: Sotirios Papadopoulos With Katia Gasparini, Lorenzo Palmeri, Francesca Piccolino Boniforti. Student: Francesco Lasala, Lorenzo Favaron With Alaa Abdalhameed. Production: Scuola Tecnica Del Marmo – Settore Arte E Automazione – Sant’ambrogio Di Valpolicella. Material: Grassi 1880 Cave

Realized in two versions – with subtractive and additive technologies – ARCADIA is a furnishing project for private gardens and public parks consisting of 7 self-supporting and modular modules. A model of reurbanization aimed at celebrating a sustainable relationship between human and its time, of which nature, increasingly compromised by intrusive human lifestyles, is the best expression.

