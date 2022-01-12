NSI Announces Recipients of the 2021 Natural Stone Scholarship and Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship

In our NSI-channel, we publish the following information from the Natural Stone Institute:

The Natural Stone Institute has announced the recipients of the 2021 Natural Stone Scholarship and Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. Recipients will be celebrated during the association’s awards ceremony at StonExpo/Marmomac at TISE in Las Vegas (February 01 – 03, 2022, in-person and virtual).

Noe Cortez (photo on top), Customer Solutions Manager for Quality Marble & Granite in Ontario, California is the recipient of the 2021 Natural Stone Scholarship. The Natural Stone Scholarship provides a trip to TISE, where the recipient will gain valuable technical and practical knowledge regarding the natural stone industry and will meet and network with leading stone professionals. Noe commented: “I’m really looking forward to attending TISE and getting a more in-depth understanding of our industry and all it has to offer. I’m humbled by the recognition and look forward to receiving the opportunity.”

Andrea (Andi) Carlson Claus, Senior Account Representative at Mont Surfaces in Grand Rapids, Michigan has received a 2021 Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. The Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship provides a trip to one of three major industry events: TISE, Coverings, or a Natural Stone Institute study tour. The recipient is given the opportunity to shadow industry professionals within different sectors of the stone industry and explore her potential for leadership and her commitment to a career in the stone industry. Andi commented: “I am so excited for the opportunity to not only attend TISE, but for the connections that I will make, mentors I will meet, and education that I will gain because of the Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship! I hope to leave Las Vegas as a more inspired and well-rounded version of myself with new lifelong friendships.”

Kristin Cannon, Project Coordinator for Continental Cut Stone in Florence, Texas has received a 2021 Women in Stone Empowerment scholarship and will attend the Natural Stone Institute’s Bluestone Study Tour in September. Kristin commented: “I love that this scholarship will give me the opportunity to meet other people in the industry and grow my knowledge of the stone industry as a whole. I can’t wait to see what I can learn thanks to this scholarship, and I am so grateful that programs like this exist to help women in the industry grow and succeed.”

Industry members are invited to attend the Natural Stone Institute’s annual awards ceremony at TISE on Tuesday, February 1 at 4:00pm PT in South Seas F at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

