CAFE LATTE DARK, a creme marble (limestone) from Turkish Silkarstone company

Name of the stone: Cafe Latte Dark
Stone type: marble (limestone)
Color: beige, brown
Structure: small veins and bright dots
Quarry location: Bursa province located along the coast of the Sea of Marmara
Description of the stone: the stone with ist rich hue is very decorative and looks best when polished. The quarry in Bursa, where it is being extracted since 2012, yields 5,000 – 8,000 m³ of blocks a year.
Application: interior, exteriors, floor, wall, claddings
Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, brushed, sandblasted & brushed, bushhammered, plowline, tumbled and custom textures
Frost resistant: yes (5,36 MPa +/- 0,58, EN 12371)
Company: Silkarstone has its headquarter in Istanbul and quarries in various parts of Turkey. Its marble factory is located in the Bilecik Industrial Zone on 90,000 m² of which 11,500 m² are covered. It has an annual production capacity of 340,000 m² of slabs and 60.000 m² of laminated panels. The company has rich experience in supplying big projects. The company is also a mosaic producer.
Stone Catalog: download
Contact: Silkarstone, Silkar Plaza, Orta Mah., Topkapı, Maltepe Cad. No:6 Bayrampaşa / İstanbul
Tel: +90 212 576 75 00
Fax: +90 212 576 77 88
Mail
https://www.silkarstone.com/en/
Technical Data: download