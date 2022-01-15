CAFE LATTE DARK, a creme marble (limestone) from Turkish Silkarstone company

Name of the stone: Cafe Latte Dark

Stone type: marble (limestone)

Color: beige, brown

Structure: small veins and bright dots

Quarry location: Bursa province located along the coast of the Sea of Marmara

Description of the stone: the stone with ist rich hue is very decorative and looks best when polished. The quarry in Bursa, where it is being extracted since 2012, yields 5,000 – 8,000 m³ of blocks a year.

Application: interior, exteriors, floor, wall, claddings

Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, brushed, sandblasted & brushed, bushhammered, plowline, tumbled and custom textures

Frost resistant: yes (5,36 MPa +/- 0,58, EN 12371)

Company: Silkarstone has its headquarter in Istanbul and quarries in various parts of Turkey. Its marble factory is located in the Bilecik Industrial Zone on 90,000 m² of which 11,500 m² are covered. It has an annual production capacity of 340,000 m² of slabs and 60.000 m² of laminated panels. The company has rich experience in supplying big projects. The company is also a mosaic producer.

Stone Catalog: download

Contact: Silkarstone, Silkar Plaza, Orta Mah., Topkapı, Maltepe Cad. No:6 Bayrampaşa / İstanbul

Tel: +90 212 576 75 00

Fax: +90 212 576 77 88

Mail

https://www.silkarstone.com/en/

Technical Data: download