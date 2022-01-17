Latest news: Xiamen Stone Fair 2022 postponed to May 05 – 08

The organizers of Xiamen Stone Fair have sent us the following press information:

In light of the recent outbreak of COVID-19, Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee has decided to postpone the 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair from March 16-19, 2022 to May 5-8, 2022 to abide by the government strict regulations and requirements on large-scale activities.

We deeply apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. No matter what challenges we face, the health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors and partners are always the top priority. With all efforts, we will set up an efficient communication platform, properly arrange all work and create a reassuring, comfortable and rewarding gathering for the stone community.

Though being postponed, Xiamen Stone Fair will continue to carry out online and offline activities in order to bring more business opportunities to the trade fair in May. Stay tuned to the industry highlights on our year-round operated Cloud Xiamen Stone Fair. The new initiative, “Hosted Buyer Program” which aims to facilitate direct orders and increase brand awareness is in progress. New media offerings have been integrated to expand the promotion channels. And strategic partners have joined to present a more vibrant event for the industry.

Thank you for your understanding and support all along. Xiamen Stone Fair is always standing with the stone community, facing challenges and overcoming difficulties. We wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.

(17.01.2022, USA: 01.17.2022)