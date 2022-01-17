Postponed: worldwide leading furniture and design fair Salone del Mobile 2022 in Milan moves to June 07 – 12

The organizers of the Salone del Mobile Furniture Fair held anually in Milan sent us the following press release:

With a view to organising a 60th edition of the Salone del Mobile.Milano that fully reflects the importance of the event, the Board of Federlegno Arredo Eventi, in agreement with Fiera Milano, has elected to postpone the event, which will now take place from June 07 – 12, 2022.

Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano, had this to say: “The decision to postpone the event will enable exhibitors, visitors, journalists and the entire international furnishing and design community to make the very most of an event that promises to be packed with new things, in total safety. As well as celebrating a major anniversary, the event will focus on the theme of sustainability, acting as a showcase for the progress made in this regard by creatives, designers and companies. Moving the event to June will ensure a strong presence of foreign exhibitors and professionals, which has always been one of the Salone’s strong points, and it will also give the participating companies time to plan their presence at the fair as thoroughly as possible given that, as we know, the progression from concept to final installation takes months of preparation. The desire for a Salone is increasingly strong, which is why we are working towards an event that will give everyone an opportunity to enjoy a unique, concrete and exciting experience. We are all really longing for a Salone.”

For further information on the Salone del Mobile.Milano 2022: www.salonemilano.it.

(17.01.2022, USA: 01.17.2022)