Natural stones Patagonia (natural quartz) and Sequoia Brown (marble) are used in the 5-star resort The Montchalet in Ortisei, Bolzano

The Montchalet resort in Ortisei, Bolzano, is a 5-star hotel founded in 2017, facing the majestic Dolomites in the Alto Adige. It “engages guests in a refined, immersive experience, making every moment of their stay unforgettable thanks to facilities that foster an overall sense of harmony while cultivating wellbeing,“ as said in a press release.

Natural stone was used for the pool in the spa and for the bathrooms inside the suites. Both stones were supplied by Italian company Antolini. The interior design comes from the Pezzutto family which owns the hotel.

„Patagonia (a natural quartz) transforms the wall of the swimming pool into a fantastic natural tableau. Pale zones with subtle shading stand out on a backdrop that is at times translucent, veiled by the mutable nuances of earth tones, alternating with complex black and golden ramifications,” the information reads.

Sequoia Brown marble mimics wood and is in so far “a contemporary reinterpretation of the style of alpine construction.“ Also in the flooring, it offers „the solidity of marble in an intriguing, unusual arrangement of slats.“

Source: Antolini

(20.01.2022, USA: 01.20.2022)