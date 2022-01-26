The International Surface Event (TISE) from 01 to 03 February 2022 in Las Vegas will have “The Natural Stone Pavilion – brought to you by the Natural Stone Institute and Marmomac“

There will be shown more products and ideas for construction and interior architecture with marble, granite, etc. than before

Natural Stone will play a special role at this year’s The International Surface Event (TISE) from 01 to 03 February 2022 in Las Vegas, composed of Tile Expo, Surfaces and StonExpo/Marmomac. There will be a new hall under the brand name “The Natural Stone Pavilion – brought to you by the Natural Stone Institute and Marmomac“. To realize this initiative, the NSI has entered a partnership with the fair’s organizer Informa and Veronafiere.

In a talk with Stone-Ideas.com, NSI CEO Jim Hieb explained the idea looking back at past issues of the show: “40% of the visitors to StonExpo/Marmomac wanted more natural stone.” However, exhibitors did not want to display right next to man-made materials. “So we decided to seize the opportunity to create a special pavilion dedicated to natural stone.“

So stone as such, in the form of products and ideas for construction, interior decoration and gardening, among others, will play a stronger role than ever at the fair. But, as in the years before, the presentation of machinery and tools will also be a focus.

More than this, there will be a “Natural Stone Theater“ in the Natural Stone Pavilion. This is reminiscent of Hall 1 at Marmomac with its design ideas. In Las Vegas, however, events for further education are to take place there. The qualification of the industry is a special concern of the NSI.

The Natural Stone Institute at TISE

Products and Trends Lookbook

Exhibitor list

Covid-19 travel information

The International Surface Event (TISE)

(27.01.2022, USA: 01.27.2022)