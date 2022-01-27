Latest news: Brazilian Stone Fair in Vitória postponed, but no new schedule anounced

On the web page of Vitória Stone Fair, the postponement of the event‘s 2022 edition was announced without giving a new schedule:

We are in solidarity with the moment we are going through and, above any

business, we care for the health and well-being of everyone directly and indirectly

involved in the realiza on of our events.

Thus, Milanez & Milaneze, the company that organizes the Vitoria Stone Fair, in

consulta on and with the consent of its partners – Union of Ornamental Stone,

Lime and Limestone Industries of the State of Espírito Santo (Sindirochas), Brazilian

Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) and Marble and Granite

Technological Center (Cetemag) –, announces the postponement of the event that

was scheduled for the period from February 15 to 18, 2022, in Espírito Santo, Brazil.

The decision was taken in a sectoral manner, based on the current scenario of the

dissemina on of the ômicron variant and the impact on visita on and security of

the event.

Aware of the importance of Vitoria Stone Fair for the ornamental stone market, we

are already working to announce a new date soon, meeting the demand of the

sector and the world calendar of fairs.

We, like all of you, are looking forward to being able to meet in person again and

will work to make the next edition as successful as possible for all parties involved.

Best regards

Vitória Stone Fair

(27.01.2022, USA: 01.27.2022)