New in our Stone Finder: COASTAL GRAY, a new limestone with an appearance if polished like marble or onyx from Turkish Silkarstone company

Name of the stone: Coastal Gray

Stone type: micritic Limestone

Color: gray

Structure: bright veins, clouds and waves on a homogenous gray background

Quarry location: Mersin, since 2020

Description of the stone: the stone with its unique structure and color appears like a mixture between a marble and an onyx.

Application: Interiors, Exteriors, Floor, Wall, Claddings

Sizes:

* slab: 2 and 3 cm thickness

* cut-to-size: 2x30x30 cm, 2x30x60 cm, 2x40x80cm, 2x60x60 cm, 2x60x120 cm

Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, brushed, sandblasted & brushed, bushhammered, plowline, tumbled and custom textures

Frost resistant: Yes (12,13 MPa EN 12371)

Company: SILKARSTONE has its headquarter in Istanbul and quarries in various parts of Turkey and Greece. Its marble factory is located in the Bilecik Industrial Zone on 90,000 m² of which 11,500 m² are covered. It has an annual production capacity of 340,000 m² of slabs and 60.000 m² of laminated panels. The company has rich experience in supplying big projects. The company is also a mosaic producer.

https://www.silkarstone.com/en/

Contact: SILKARSTONE, Silkar Plaza, Orta Mah., Topkapı, Maltepe Cad. No:6 Bayrampaşa / İstanbul

Tel: +90 212 576 75 00

Fax: +90 212 576 77 88

Mail

