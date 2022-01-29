New in our Stone Finder: COASTAL GRAY, a new limestone with an appearance if polished like marble or onyx from Turkish Silkarstone company

Coastal Gray limestone from Turkish Silkarstone company. Coastal Gray limestone from Turkish Silkarstone company.

Name of the stone: Coastal Gray

Stone type: micritic Limestone

Color: gray

Structure: bright veins, clouds and waves on a homogenous gray background

Quarry location: Mersin, since 2020

Description of the stone: the stone with its unique structure and color appears like a mixture between a marble and an onyx.

Application: Interiors, Exteriors, Floor, Wall, Claddings

Sizes:
* slab: 2 and 3 cm thickness
* cut-to-size: 2x30x30 cm, 2x30x60 cm, 2x40x80cm, 2x60x60 cm, 2x60x120 cm

Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, brushed, sandblasted & brushed, bushhammered, plowline, tumbled and custom textures

Frost resistant: Yes (12,13 MPa EN 12371)

Company: SILKARSTONE has its headquarter in Istanbul and quarries in various parts of Turkey and Greece. Its marble factory is located in the Bilecik Industrial Zone on 90,000 m² of which 11,500 m² are covered. It has an annual production capacity of 340,000 m² of slabs and 60.000 m² of laminated panels. The company has rich experience in supplying big projects. The company is also a mosaic producer.
https://www.silkarstone.com/en/

Stone Catalog: download

Contact: SILKARSTONE, Silkar Plaza, Orta Mah., Topkapı, Maltepe Cad. No:6 Bayrampaşa / İstanbul
Tel: +90 212 576 75 00
Fax: +90 212 576 77 88
Mail

Technical Data: download

Quarry of the Coastal Gray limestone from Turkish Silkarstone. Silkarstone’s logo.