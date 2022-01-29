The Natural Stone Institute‘s Stone of the Year 2022 is the Olympian White Danby marble from US-company Vermont Quarries

Vermont Quarries has sponsored the 2022 Natural Stone Institute Stone of the Year: Olympian White Danby marble will be featured on 2022 member certificates, membership code of ethics, and association marketing materials throughout the year.

Olympian White Danby marble is quarried and manufactured in Danby, Vermont. This marble’s low absorption rate (0.08%) makes it versatile for interior and exterior projects. World-renowned architects and designers have specified Olympian White Danby on floors, walls, kitchen countertops, bathroom vanity tops, reception desks, pavers, and even on the inside of a pool.

The soft white background with very little movement makes this marble a great choice for almost any project.

The varieties of this stone are all extracted from the largest underground marble quarry in the world in Dorset Mountain, Vermont. For over 100 years, several types of marble with different shades and structures have been quarried there. From the entrance, the quarry twists and turns 1,5 miles deep. In 2002, the company added a full-scale production facility, also underground, equipped with 2 Gang Saws, a Monowire to cut thick slabs and cubic pieces, a resin line, a fully automated Polishing Line, and a top of the line Prussiani cut to size machine.

Up to 4,000 square feet of slabs per day can be produced.

More information on Olympian White Danby marble

Olympian White Danby marble: technical data

Vermont Quarries