Table lamp “Riso“ by Studio Revolution: lamp base made of onyx and shade in the style of the straw hats of Asian rice farmers

Milanese designer Roberto Bellantoni aims for a “functional aesthetic,“ that is, distinctive shapes and high usability at the same time

“Cosy homes, interiors with strong personalities and elegant rooms cannot do without well-designed lighting,“ reads the beginning of the Revolution brand’s press release. The Milan-based studio for architecture and design strives for a “functional aesthetic.” What is meant by this is striking design of the creations with simultaneous usability in everyday life.

The brand’s founder is Roberto Bellantoni, and he finds his inspiration in landscapes, foreign cultures and equally ordinary everyday objects.

The brand’s latest innovation is the “Riso“ table lamp: it takes the straw hats of Asian rice farmers and transforms them into a furnishing object. Particularly striking are the different varieties of onyx he has chosen for the column of the lamp. In addition, there are variants in “briar or green parchment.”

The cone-shaped shade is made of parchment. Leather straps take the role of the usually simple string with which the peasants hold their hats under the chin. Sizes: 25 x h 38; 35 x h 45; 50 x h 55 cm.

The floor lamp “Preeti“ takes up the basic form of streetlamps. But while these are made of heavy cast iron for outdoor use, here they are made of burnished brass. The circular lampshade is available in silk or linen in colors according to the customer’s wishes. It is attached to the frame with magnets and can be easily moved in height. Sizes: 32 x 45 x h 50, -130, -160 cm.

Unmistakable on the company logo is the letter “R”, which is mirrored horizontally.

Studio Revolution

Photos: Studio Revolution

(23.02.2022, USA: 02.23.2022)