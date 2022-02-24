The extension of the Bendura Bank in Liechtenstein exudes solidity and reliability

Swiss company Bärlocher supplied and installed Chinese basalt for the natural stone façade

The new building of Bendura Bank AG in Gamprin-Bendern in Liechtenstein radiates solidity and reliability. The architecture is conceived by Verling & Partner, based in Vaduz, which chose natural stone for the façade. The interior of the building, on the other hand, is dominated by a glazed atrium that extends over 4 floors. Stone is also present here, but only alongside glass and wooden spiral staircases connecting the first 2 floors.

With the new building, the bank has “laid the foundation for its future growth“ and made a “long-term commitment to the Liechtenstein financial center as well as to the Gamprin-Bendern location,“ according to its website. A total of 40 million Swiss Francs was invested in the overall project, the equivalent of about $44 million US.

The stone work had been undertaken by Bärlocher, a company based an Lake Constance. This also included planning the façade according to the architects’ specifications. Bärlocher did this in its technical office.

The stone used was Chinese basalt. It was installed as a facing wall 11 cm thick, including a ventilated façade and 24 cm of mineral thermal insulation in front of the concrete walls. The anchoring of this facing wall came from the Halfen company from Germany.

The stone inside in the atrium is 2 cm thick brick slips glued to the wall.

In total, about 1000 tons of natural stone were used.

Despite Covid-19 completion took place in the fall of 2021. Particular challenges in times of the pandemic were the extremely increased freight prices as a result of the shortage of containers.

Fotos: Bärlocher Natursteine

(25.02.2022, USA: 02.25.2022)