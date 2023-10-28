New in Our Stone Finder: White limestone MARINA ROSAL with a perfect Mediterranean look, from Spanish Rosal Stones company

Name of the stone: Marina Rosal

Stone type: limestone

Color: white

Quarry location: Caravaca, in Spain’s autonomous region Murcia not far from the Mediterranean

Description of the stone: the Marina Rosal is a alcarenite natural stone of dull white color and uniform porosity. Due to its porosity and hardness, it has a slight resemblance to travertines.

Peculiarities: It has a clear and clean look, and preserves a rustic and coral style that adapts very well to the aesthetics of traditional Mediterranean buildings. Even in the hot sun it has a cold touch. It does not produce puddles and easily evaporates the water.

Application: indoor and outdoor: pavements, walls, decoration, decorative elements, pools

Finishes: natural, brushed, vintage, veined vc

Frost resistant: yes

Company: Rosal Stones SA is a family business founded in 1980 and located in the Spanish province of Murcia. It now has 27 employees working in the firm’s own quarries and processing factories. CEO Catalina Sánchez’s guideline is to find a balance between tradition and modernity by linking the historical legacy with a sustainable future. In recent decades, Rosal Stones underwent ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications and reached UNE 22470 and UNE 22480 standards. French INES Institute has evaluated a life cycle assessment for the company’s stones.

https://rosalstones.com/piedra-natural/marina-rosal/

Contact: Carretera de Granada, km 73, 30400 Caravaca de la Cruz, Murcia, Spain

Tel: +34 629 470 419

Mail

Technical data: download