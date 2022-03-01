Miscellaneous: ideas all around natural stone

The Chankillo Solar Observatory in Peru has the so-called Fortified Temple with 3 stone wall rings in the center. The gate in the inner wall is particularly striking. The complex was built between 500 and 200 B.C. and was included in the Unesco cultural heritage list in 2021.

Online Shop Dear Keaton has many everyday objects made of natural stone.

Einova has charging stones for one or two cell phones made of marble, travertine and Lava.

Force Thirteen is an Australian Webpage covering earthquakes, volcano eruptions or cyclones/hurricanes worldwide. Tsunami-warnings are a topic, too.

The story of how the South Dakota memorial stone came to the Washington Monument is told on a South Dakota Public Broadcasting webpage.

A Moai stone statue returns from a museum in Santiago de Chile to a remote Easter Island, known locally as Rapa Nui.

Climbing magazine tells its readers “10 Things You Didn’t Know About Granite“.

Bob Vila webpage tells what marble countertops cost and more.

A study on a young rift in Iceland sheds new light on what happens when tectonic plates slowly move apart.

The most important historic places in England are listed on a webpage.

“Geosphere“ is a magazine by the Geological Society of America presenting research in the form of abstracts or long articles.

Video of the Month: Stone Federation Great Britain has produced a video „Selecting the Correct Stone“ 42 minutes long to assist the customer in his decision.

