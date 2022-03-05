Astra White dolomite, a carbonate rock with a lot of finishes appropriate for many design ideas, from Turkish Silkarstone company

Name of the stone: Astra White

Stone type: Dolomite (limestone)

Color: White

Quarry location: the Astra White quarry, located in Greece, started its operation in 2019 and has an average annual capacity of 2,000 m³.

Description of the stone: Astra White dolomite is a carbonate rock predominantly formed of the mineral dolomite. The stone is named after the Dolomite Alps. It is an exceptional material, so many ceramic producers sell artificial emulations on the market.

Application: Interiors, Exteriors, Floor, Wall, Claddings

Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, brushed, sandblasted & brushed, bushhammered, plow line, tumbled and custom textures

Frost resistant: Yes

-22,4% EN 12371

Company: SILKARSTONE has its headquarter in Istanbul and quarries in various parts of Turkey and Greece. Its marble factory is located in the Bilecik Industrial Zone on 90,000 m² of which 11,500 m² are covered. It has an annual production capacity of 340,000 m² of slabs and 60.000 m² of laminated panels. The company has rich experience in supplying big projects. The company is also a mosaic producer.

https://www.silkarstone.com/en/

Stone Catalog: download

https://silkarstone.com/upload/katalog/katalog_612359ac34b00.pdf

Contact: SILKARSTONE, Silkar Plaza, Orta Mah., Topkapı, Maltepe Cad. No:6 Bayrampaşa / İstanbul

Tel: +90 212 576 75 00

Fax: +90 212 576 77 88

Mail

Technical Data: download