Pibamarmi supplied the stone parquet for the Al Thani Collection at the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris

5 mm thin stone strips on PET foam and aluminum honeycomb give the floor resilience to abrasion and vibration from visitor traffic

The Hôtel de la Marine, a majestic palace in Paris at the Place de la Concorde, has been completely renovated from 2016 to 2021 and now hosts the Al Thani Collection with precious objects from all over the world. They were brought together by Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, a member of the royal family of Qatar. The setting of the new exhibition over 400 m² and open to the public, was designed by Japanese architect Tsuyoshi Tane. A special challenge was the flooring: on the one hand, it was to stand intense visitor traffic, on the other, it had to emulate traditional wooden parquet.

And: the parquet panels should be thin and allow every room to have its particular color.

Italian Pibamarmi’s solution was selected: “In adjacent rooms, different stone types follow each other: the first two spaces have black granite, both lucid and opaque; in the following two we can find lava rock with opaque and raw finishing, leading to the final room with its grey shades,“ as explained on the company webpage.

The parquet as such consists of prefabricated panels. They are only 2 cm thick, guarantee resilience to abrasion and vibration, and allow quick installation. On top, they have the stone strips (5 mm thick) glued to a 10 mm PET foam. Below comes an aluminum honeycomb (another 5 mm). “The final installation was on a plastic embossed surface, aimed to absorb vibrations and expansions from the ancient floors underneath,“ architect Davide Turrini describes the layers‘ roles on the company webpage.

The size of each parquet panel is 96 cm squared.

The Al Thani collection comprises more than 5000 works, of which 120 are exhibited in 4 rooms at the Hôtel de la Marine. Many of them are precious artworks in stone, including the bust of Princess Amrana from Ancient Egypt.

(09.03.2022, 03.09.2022)