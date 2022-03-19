New in our Stone Finder: SILVESTRE GT, a grey granite with a feeling of warmth thanks to the yellow pigments intermingled with browns, from Spanish Levantina company

Name of the stone: Silvestre GT

Stone type: granite

Color: grey

Quarry location: webpage

Description of the stone: It is one of the warmer versions of Levantina granites thanks to the yellow pigments intermingled with browns that characterize its surface, beautifully altering the uniformity of its light grey base coloring. Cheerful, luminous and less formal in its aesthetic, kitchens and bathrooms in modern lines welcome it as a countertop material because it emphasizes their style, giving shape to compact and emphatic designs in their geometry, like highly expressive architectural volumes. Cream colors in a decorative ensemble are excellent allies.

Certifications:



Application: exterior and interior cladding and flooring, countertops for kitchens and bathrooms

Finishes: polished, honed, aged, rough, satin, bushhammered

Frost resistant:

Company: Levantina, founded in 1959, is a Spanish group with worldwide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

https://www.levantina.com/

Contact: Levantina, Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España, Tel: +34 965 60 91 84

Technical data: