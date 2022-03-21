27th Marble Izmir from March 30 to April 02, 2022: more than 1000 exhibitors and more than 80,000 visitors expected

Highlights of the event will be a Buyers Delegation Program and a B2B Business Meeting with 500 guests from nearly 40 countries, among them 200 from India

Marble Izmir, the biggest stone fair in Turkey, will be held from March 30 to April 02 in the city at the coast of the Aegean Sea. The organizers sent us the following update about their preparations:

At the fairground, all of the halls and the outside area have been allocated. In the fair, which will be held under normal conditions after the pandemic, the number of exhibitors will exceed 1000 as in previous years. In this big meeting, for which the industry has been eagerly awaiting, Iran will participate in the form of a pavilion, and there will also be companies from India, Germany, the Americas, Italy, Hong Kong, Lebanon, and Dubai. Also this year, 60 percent of the C hall will be allocated to the marble machinery companies, which were located outside the area in the previous years. It will be positioned as the “Machinery and Machine Technologies Hall.”

Operational preparations for the event have begun on Thursday, March 17, with the arrival of the first stone block at Fuarizmir, the fairground in Gaziemir district, not far from the airport.

Many new natural stones with different colors and textures from all over Turkey and from many parts of the world will be presented for the first time.

In line with the demands of the participating companies, visitor activities were carried out in very wide geography, especially in the Americas and in Europe. Close cooperation has been made with our trade attachés in the USA, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

A Buyers Delegation Program is organized together with the four important exporters’ associations of the sector involving the İstanbul Mineral Exporters’ Association (İMİB), the Aegean Mineral Exporters’ Association (EMİB), Denizli Exporters’ Association (DENİB), and the Western Mediterranean Exporters’ Association (BAİB).

More than that, a B2B Business Environment will be created with the participation of approximately 500 visitors from nearly 40 countries. This year, a 200-person delegation application was received from India, which could not attend the 2021 fair due to the pandemic.

Compared to the 26th Marble İzmir held in August 2021, when the pandemic created more difficult conditions, the 27th Marble İzmir Fair will host visitors from many more countries. This year, 80,000 visitors from Turkey and the world are expected to come to the fair.

Marble İzmir Fair – 27th International Natural Stone and Technologies Fair, which is hosted by İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, organized by İZFAŞ, and under the auspices of the R.O.T. Ministry of Commerce, is supported by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Support Administration (KOSGEB), Turkish Marble, Natural Stone and Machinery Manufacturers Association (TÜMMER), İstanbul Mineral Exporters’ Association (İMİB), Aegean Exporters’ Associations (EİB), Aegean Region Chamber of Industry (EBSO), İzmir Chamber of Commerce (İZTO).

Marble Izmir, March 30 – April 02, 2022

