New in our Stone Finder: Fantasy Lux, a white quartzite with bluish veins – a stone for creative interior designers, from Brazilian Vitoria Stone company

Name of the stone: Fantasy Lux

Stone type: Quartzite

Color: White with bluish veins

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Peculiarities of the Stone: With a magnificent white background and a diverse flow of veins, the Fantasy Lux Quartzite is a real work of art. It transforms any environment with this exotic white quartzite that breaks all the standards. Be amazed by the unique beauty of this rare nature´s jewel!

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world! TOP 5 In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history.

