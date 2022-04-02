New in our Stone Finder: Fantasy Lux, a white quartzite with bluish veins – a stone for creative interior designers, from Brazilian Vitoria Stone company

Name of the stone: Fantasy Lux

Stone type: Quartzite

Color: White with bluish veins

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Peculiarities of the Stone: With a magnificent white background and a diverse flow of veins, the Fantasy Lux Quartzite is a real work of art. It transforms any environment with this exotic white quartzite that breaks all the standards. Be amazed by the unique beauty of this rare nature´s jewel!

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world! TOP 5 In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history.
https://www.vitoriastone.com/

Contact: R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055
Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399
Mail

