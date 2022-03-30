Postponed: 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair, new date to be announced

The organizers of Xiamen Stone fair sent us this press release:

Dear Exhibitors, Visitors and Partners,

To comply with government’s COVID-19 control measures and to ensure the health and safety of all parties, Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee has decided to postpone the 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair from the original date of May 05 – 08, 2022.

New date to be announced.

Thank you for your understanding and support all along. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this postponement may cause and will spare no effort to do all work well.

Xiamen Stone Fair is standing with and moving forward with the whole industry. Looking forward to a better reunion.

Please visit www.stonefair.org.cn for up-to-date information and details of Xiamen Stone Fair.

All the best,

Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee

March 31, 2022

(31.03.2022, USA: 03.31.2022)