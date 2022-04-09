New in our Stone Finder: TURKISH PALISSANDRO marble (aka GOLDEN VALLEY) with decorative brown veins, from Assos Antique Marble company

Name of the stone: Turkish Palissandro aka Golden Valley

Stone type: Marble

Color: Brown

Quarry location: Kepsut, Balıkesir / Turkey

Description of the stone: Brown veins with a wooden accent on pinkish beige and white background

Peculiarities of the Stone:

Application:

Finishes: Polished

Frost resistant:

Company: Assos Antique Marble, founded in 2004, is one of the leading natural stone manufacturers of Turkey. Its focus is on exporting mosaics and tiles to 18 countries – even to Italy. Having over 50 types of natural stones in color range, Assos provides a high scale production service to the market with various finishings and patterns. In 2013, it started manufacturing and exporting blocks and slabs coming from the company‘s own marble quarries. “Natural stone is a gift and Assos Antique Marble does its best to share this gift with the world in many ways,“ is the motto as said on the web page.

http://assosmarble.com/eng/

Contact: Assos Antique Marble, Sanayi Bölgesi 9. Cadde No: 7 Balıkesir / Turkey,

Tel: +90 (266) 281 14 00

Mail

Technical Data: