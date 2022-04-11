Refurbished in the Serenissima’s splendor: Radisson Collection Hotel Palazzo Nani in Venice

Studio Marco Piva did the interior design, Concreta company led the construction works

In February 2022, the new Radisson Collection Hotel was opened in Palazzo Nani after an in-depth modernization of the 16th-century building located in the heart of the Cannaregio district 10 minutes walking distance from Santa Lucia train station. Studio Marco Piva did the interior design, Concreta company led the construction works. We focus our report on the usage of stone and related materials:

The building that houses the hotel is a sixteenth-century historic building that belonged to the ancient Nani family, active in the Serenissima’s political, social and cultural life. Over the years, various properties have taken over and the building has changed its intended use several times.

The façade of the place with now 52 rooms and suites and 3 private apartments is punctuated by a game of arches and elegant coats of arms in Istrian stone that seem to be due to the intervention of famous sculptor Alessandro Vittoria (1525-1608), who helped emphasize and enhance the preciousness of the building.

In the main restaurant on the ground floor, the focus point is made up of a sculptural monolith-filter, a large marble bench with upholstered seats in soft teal velvet. A curvilinear bar counter dominates the scene and follows the floor islands. The floor is a textured carpet of white Venezia marble and Paradigma marble. The chromatic dominant of the spaces is the lagoon-green declined in its various shades.

In the lounge bar – which serves also as breakfast room – very dark colors have been selected running from wall to ceiling to create an immersive, enveloping atmosphere and to emphasize precious custom metal elements – such as the wall bottle holder – with a ribbed dark wood that gives rhythm to the wall, the motif of which is taken up by the striped ruby-colored upholstery that recalls the interior of a ‘gondola’.

The two lobbies in the ‘noble halls’ on floors B and C are characterized by being elegantly frescoed spaces, with ‘marmorini’, muses painted in the ovals above the doors of the second floor hall, fresco ceilings with Apollo, Venus and Cupid and Orpheus in Olympus.

These spaces have required particular efforts to harmonize the current intervention with the needs of a historic home that expresses its beauty and fragility. Thus, the recovered and cleaned historic ‘seminato’ (terrazzo) floor was joined by custom-made mobile furniture designed by Studio Marco Piva, of the same kind but in different colors in dialogue with the colors of the frescoes.

Spaces are large and bright, some overlooking the Cannaregio Canal and offer chromatic shades recalling the nuances of the frescoed ceilings, in combination with seats with intense colors that refer to the expressions and values of the Territory, the colors of the water, the reflections of the glass, the interiors of the ‘gondolas’.

There is also a garden – ‘secret‘ as are many such sites in Venice. In perspective, its large 350 m² will become a space to be enjoyed with a bar outside and open to the city. In the green, there are sculptures, statues, benches and sofas and two large stone bathtubs recovered during the works – coming from a no longer active quarry – and today returned to new life to tell the story of a distant past.

Right in front of the hotel is the Le Guglie Vaporetto stop.

Studio Marco Piva

Concreta SRL

Radisson Collection Hotel Palazzo Nani Venice

Photos: Andrea Martiradonna

